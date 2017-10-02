Tallinn, Estonia, 2017-02-13 09:30 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



During the period 06/02/2017 - 10/02/2017 AS SEB Pank purchased in the name and on behalf of AS PRFoods the shares of AS PRFoods as market transactions as follows:



Date Amount Price per Share (eur) Sum (eur) 06/02/2017 7,755 0.3748 2,906.57 07/02/2017 7,646 0.3770 2,882.54 10/02/2017 7,842 0.3879 3,041.91 Total 23,243 0.3799 8,831.03



Accumulated total under the share buyback programme since 01/07/2014:



Amount of shares bought back Average Price per Share (eur) Cost in total (eur) 792,928 0.5157 408,897.36



The own shares buy-back programme is carried out in accordance with the resolutions of the General Meetings of shareholders of AS PRFoods held on 29/05/2014 and 26/05/2016 and the Commission Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programmes and stabilisation measures.



Indrek Kasela AS PRFoods Member of the Management Board Phone: +372 6033 800 investor@prfoods.ee www.prfoods.ee