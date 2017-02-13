With effect from February 14, 2017, the redemption rights in Medivir AB will be quoted on the list for Equity rights, subscription options and interim shares etc. Trading will continue up to and including February 24, 2017.



Instrument: Redemption rights ---------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: MVIR SR B ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0009580426 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 132805 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment / no: OMX STO Eq.rights, Subs.Opt, Int. shares/1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size / no: Other Equities/227 ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC Code: XSTO ----------------------------------------------------------------



With effect from March 8, 2017, the redemption shares in Medivir AB will be quoted on the list for Equity rights, subscription options and interim shares etc. Trading will continue up to and including March 15, 2017.



Instrument: Redemption shares ---------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: MVIR IL B ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0009580624 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 132775 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment / no: OMX STO Eq.rights, Subs.Opt, Int. shares/1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size / no: Other Equities/227 ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC Code: XSTO ----------------------------------------------------------------



For further information concerning this exchange notice, please call Elin Nygren or Eva Norling on +46 (0)8-405 60 00 or iss@nasdaq.com.