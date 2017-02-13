

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks rose broadly on Monday after U.S. equities hit record closing highs Friday in the aftermath of strong earnings reports, upbeat Chinese data and President Donald Trump's promise of 'phenomenal' tax reform.



Investor sentiment also improved after a meeting between Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe ended without trouble, avoiding tough talk on currency and trade issues.



China's Shanghai Composite index finished 20.14 points or 0.63 percent higher at 3,216.84, rising for the fourth straight session, as a rally in metals prices lifted material stocks. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was up 136 points or 0.58 percent at 23,710 in late trade.



Japanese shares hit over two-week highs on relief that the Trump-Abe meeting ended with no public sparring over past accusations of currency manipulation or other issues. Also, the yen weakened and Japan's GDP data for the final three months of last year came broadly in line with expectations, helping underpin investor sentiment.



The Nikkei average rose 80.22 points or 0.41 percent to 19,459.15, its highest level since Jan. 27 while the broader Topix index closed 0.49 percent higher at 1,554.20.



Exporters Canon, Honda, Panasonic and Toyota climbed 1-2 percent and shares of Toshiba surged as much as 4.8 percent as the yen pulled back against rival currencies, briefly touching a 2-week low against the U.S. dollar ahead of Fed Chair Janet Yellen's semi-annual testimony to lawmakers in Washington on Tuesday and Wednesday. Oil majors Inpex, JX Holdings and Japan Petroleum rallied 3-5 percent.



Australian shares rose for a fifth consecutive session, as iron ore and copper prices jumped and a slew of companies posted strong financial results despite a somewhat challenging environment globally. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 finished 40.10 points or 0.70 percent higher at 5,760.70. The broader All Ordinaries index rose 41.30 points or 0.72 percent to 5,812.90.



Miners BHP Billiton, Rio Tinto and Fortescue Metals Group climbed 2-6 percent as iron ore prices surged further after climbing 7 percent on Friday. Oil Search, Origin Energy, Santos and Woodside Petroleum advanced 1-2 percent after oil prices rose sharply on Friday on reports that OPEC is showing a rare degree of discipline in sticking to its promise of output cuts.



Gold miner Newcrest Mining gained 0.8 percent after more than doubling its first-half profit. Amcor, Aurizon Holdings and JB Hi-Fi rallied 3-4 percent after unveiling their half-year financial results. Shares of Domino's Pizza Enterprises tumbled 4.8 percent on reports that its franchise owners are finding it very difficult to make a profit.



Seoul shares edged higher in cautious trade, with the benchmark Kospi rising 3.57 points or 0.17 percent to 2,078.65, despite selling pressure from foreign investors after news about a ballistic missile launch by North Korea on Sunday.



While steelmakers led gainers, tech stocks bore the brunt of the selling. Market bellwether Samsung Electronics fell about 1 percent. According to media reports, South Korean prosecutors plan to question Lee Jae-yong, Samsung Group's de facto leader again over bribery allegations this week, as they accelerate their probe into a corruption scandal involving President Park Geun-hye and her friend.



New Zealand shares rose after Contact Energy swung to a profit in the first half of the year despite subdued demand for electricity. While shares of the electricity producer and retailer rose 1.7 percent to $4.87, the benchmark S&P/NZX-50 index closed up 31.07 points or 0.44 percent at 7,135.50.



Malaysia's KLSE Composite index was moving up 0.6 percent. Malaysia's unemployment rate increased slightly to 3.5 percent at the end of the year from 3.4 percent in the previous month, official data showed.



Benchmark indexes in Indonesia, Singapore and Taiwan were up between 0.3 percent and 0.6 percent while India's Sensex was down 0.1 percent, erasing earlier gains.



U.S. stocks eked out modest gains to hit fresh record closing highs on Friday, with upbeat corporate earnings and the prospect of tax cuts underpinning underlying sentiment. The Dow rose half a percent, the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.3 percent and the S&P 500 advanced 0.4 percent.



