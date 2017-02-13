Industry Disruptor Skin Inc Announces New Board Appointment to Join Pioneering Team of Industry Experts

Mr. Francois Arpels joins as Board Advisor of Brand & Strategy

SINGAPORE, Feb. 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Singapore-based international beauty brand Skin Inc announces a new appointment to its advisory board - Mr. Francois Arpels, whojoins Skin Inc as Board Advisorfor Brand & Strategy. This follows the other high profile board appointments by the brand - Dr. Shekhar Mitra, Board Advisorfor Product Innovation; Tan Yen Yen, Board Advisorfor Technology & Innovation; and Lim Teck Wee, Director & Chief Operating Officer.

Mr. Francois Arpels' legacy is of his family business, Van Cleef & Arpels, the luxury jewellery, watch and perfumery company where he started his career 25 years ago. He played a key role in structuring a EUR250 million buyout of the family business with Morgan Stanley in 1997. Combining his history in luxury with current expertise in brand positioning, marketing, digital strategy and international roll-out, Arpels has built an intimate understanding of the branded retail, fashion and luxury industry. This eventually led him to set up the fund Brands & Beyond (formerly IndEu Capital), which invests in made-in-India lifestyle and luxury brands. Bringing his illustrious pedigree to the Skin Inc team, Arpels joins as Board Advisor of Brand & Strategy.

Arpels is the newestboard appointmentby the brand, following Dr. Shekhar Mitra, Tan Yen Yen and Lim Teck Wee. Each advisor is a thought leader in their respective areas of brand strategy, innovation and technology, with experience in established multinational FMCG and technology corporations.

Dr. Shekhar Mitra, Board Advisorfor Product Innovation, is an esteemed global innovation expert with over 50 patents under his belt. Credits to his name include breakthrough innovations such as SK-II, Olay Regenerist, Crest Whitestrips, Crest ProHealth, Aleve Analgesic, Prilosec and Hugo Boss and Gucci fragrances.

Tan Yen Yen, Board Advisorfor Technology & Innovation, is an award-winning corporate leader who has earned a reputation for her contributions to the IT industry. Currently President, Asia Pacific Vodafone Global Enterprise, she plays an integral role in Skin Inc's forthcoming venture into the mobile-commerce space.

Lim Teck Wee, Director and Chief Operating Officer, joined Skin Inc after a decade of tenure at computer technology company, Oracle. He was a member of the senior management team and was responsible for starting and leading the Human Capital Cloud Software as a service (Saas) business for Oracle Asia Pacific.

Skin Inc, developed by female entrepreneur Sabrina Tan, has proven that customised skincare answers a universal need. She has successfully driven business growth through the innovative convergence of beauty and technology, and firmly believes that technology is the future of the beauty industry. With the appointments of these luminaries to the Skin Inc board, the company is poised to future-proof its business and to continue disrupting the beauty scene. To date, Skin Inc has 350 distribution outlets across 100 cities and 97 awards to its name.

About Skin Inc

After working at big MNCs such as IBM, HP and Oracle, IT-expert-turned skincare-guru Sabrina Tan founded Skin Inc in 2008 with a mission to create customisable skincare solutions. She sought for an effective, fuss-free regimen tailored to each individual's skin needs with a "one-size-fits-one" not "one-size-fits-all" approach. Tan continues to disrupt the beauty scene with the true concept of skincare. Skin Inc products feature highly concentrated serums with pure and active ingredients. Innovative skincare technology from Japan combine ingredients free from scents and parabens with the most advanced delivery systems for maximum results.

Where beauty meets technology

A beauty disruptor, Skin Inc has always been ahead of the game, utilising both digital and technological innovation to grow the business and further enhance the consumer offering and experience. From empowering consumers to decode their skin identities with their online skin diagnostic tool 'My Skin Identity', to working with cutting edge technologies to develop new product lines and treatment protocols at their Japan-based R&D facilities, Skin Inc pioneers innovation. In January 2015 Skin Inc introduced portable facial devices, combining the power of NASA developed LED light Chromotherapy and Low Frequency Therapy to increase skincare efficacy, boost absorption of active ingredients and allow consumers to customise their treatments at home. The coming months will see Skin Inc go a step further in their integration of digital technology by innovating the m-commerce space through mobile-friendly skin checks and harnessing big data to fine-tune its products.

