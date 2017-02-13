sprite-preloader
ABERFORTH GEARED INCOME TRUST PLC - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, February 13

Aberforth Geared Income Trust plc ("AGIT")
The Net Asset Values ("NAVs") for the above company as at the close of business on 10 February 2017 were:-
Ordinary Share (excluding current year revenue) = 235.03p
Ordinary Share (including current year revenue) = 237.45p
Zero Dividend Preference Share = 155.78p
The market value of investments was GBP370.5m less net liabilities (including Zero Dividend Preference Shares) of GBP110.5m to leave Shareholders' Funds of GBP260.0m.
Contact:
Gary Tait
For and on behalf of Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries
Telephone: 0131 220 0733
13 February 2017

