Employees at more than 60 sites in EMEA region support 24 local charities

PPG (NYSE: PPG) announced today that, in the first year of the company's regional Charity Partner program, the company joined with employees across 12 countries and more than 60 PPG sites in the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region to support selected charities with more than US$110,000 in total. The program, launched in February 2016, supports the interests and passions of employees who donate their time, money and expertise to build better communities by providing corporate matching for charitable contributions and fundraising.

During 2016, employees in the region selected 24 Charity Partner organizations and raised more than US$55,000 to support these partners' initiatives. PPG then matched those donations for a total donation exceeding US$110,000, which helps the organizations to tackle a wide range of social and health issues in EMEA communities where PPG employees work and live.

"The program encourages PPG employees to work together to create a lasting and positive impact in our global communities," explained Ken Armistead, director, corporate communications, EMEA. "In addition to raising much-needed funds to support community initiatives, the program has enhanced PPG's relationships in local communities and strengthened bonds between employees."

The Charity Partner program empowers employees at each EMEA site to select one eligible organization that they can collectively support through direct donations, fundraising activities or volunteer projects for one year. PPG matches donations after employees raise US$500, up to a maximum match of US$10,000. Multiple sites also can work together to raise funds for a common Charity Partner organization.

In 2016, teams worked together to raise funds for addressing health and wellness issues, and for increasing awareness of social issues such as poverty. Creative fundraising projects included an employee painting workshop; flower, jewellery and bake sales; charity runs and bicycle rides; sports tournaments; quiz competitions; and many other events.

As the Charity Partner program enters its second year, Armistead said program organizers expect more EMEA sites to join the effort while existing sites look to switch partner organizations or to deepen relationships with their chosen charity.

In addition to the Charity Partner program, PPG also supports local organizations in the EMEA region through its community engagement grant-making program and the COLORFUL COMMUNITIES™ initiative.

The Colorful Communities program is PPG's signature initiative for community engagement efforts, with the aim to protect and beautify the neighbourhoods where PPG operates around the world. The program increases PPG's commitment to invest in communities and supports projects that transform community assets, providing PPG volunteers and donated PPG products. In 2015 and 2016 combined, PPG completed nearly 60 Colorful Communities projects, and it expects to complete about 75 more this year.

The Colorful Communities program is PPG's signature initiative for community engagement efforts, with the aim to protect and beautify the neighbourhoods where PPG operates around the world. The program increases PPG's commitment to invest in communities and supports projects that transform community assets, providing PPG volunteers and donated PPG products. In 2015 and 2016 combined, PPG completed nearly 60 Colorful Communities projects, and it expects to complete about 75 more this year.

PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD™

At PPG (NYSE:PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and materials that our customers have trusted for more than 130 years. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 70 countries and reported net sales of US$14.8 billion in 2016.

We protect and beautify the world and Colorful Communities are trademarks and the PPG Logo is a registered trademark of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.

