Charles River Development has won "Best Portfolio Management Solution" at the WealthBriefing Switzerland Awards 2017. Presented on February 9th in Geneva, the WealthBriefing awards honor technology vendors for developing innovative tools for Swiss wealth management firms.

"Charles River's portfolio management solution allows firms to manage all of their wealth products on a single platform" said Tom Driscoll, Global Managing Director, Charles River. "Asset managers and private bankers in Switzerland and globally can manage basic advisory through sophisticated ultra-high net-worth portfolios with greater efficiency, improved decision making and lower risk."

Charles River's wealth management solution supports the entire investment lifecycle, including model management, asset allocation, portfolio construction, compliance, risk, trading, settlement, reporting and position keeping capabilities in a single integrated platform.

In addition to the WealthBriefing Swiss Awards, Charles River recently earned: Buy-Side Technology Awards 2016, "Best Integrated Front Office Platform;" rankings in the 2016 IDC Financial Insights FinTech Top 100 and the American Banker/BAI 2016 FinTech Forward; Wall Street Letter Institutional Trading Awards 2016, "Best Fixed Income Trading Platform;" and MENA FM Fund Services Award 2016 "Best Portfolio Management Software Provider."

Charles River enables sound and efficient investing across all asset classes. Over 350 firms worldwide use Charles River IMS to manage more than US$25 Trillion in assets in the institutional investment, wealth management and hedge fund industries. Our Software as a Service-based solution automates and simplifies investment management on a single platform from portfolio decision support and risk management through trading and post-trade settlement, with integrated risk and compliance throughout. Headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, we support clients globally with more than 750 employees in 11 regional offices. For more information, please visit www.crd.com.

