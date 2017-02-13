McDonald's talks about innovation and GM brings mobility to the 8th Edition of Aberje's International Newsletter

SAO PAULO, Feb. 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Aberje, the Brazilian Association for Business Communication, published #8 of its newsletter, BRpr, in January. BRpr is an Aberje initiative to disclose good practices in communication developed in Brazil, in an exchange with the international community.

Number 8 includes a conversation with David Grinberg, the Communications Director for Golden Arches (the operator of McDonald's in Brazil), who talks about some of the brand's new strategies. This number also talks about the Aberje Mobility Communication Lab in a presentation by GM Brazil. Lab meetings bring together communication professionals, urban developers, activities, engineers and public policy formulators to discuss urban mobility and communication.

BRpr # 8 was sponsored by LATAM Airlines, Bayer, FCA Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, Fibria, Petrobras and Vale, and had the support of PRNewswire and Valor Economico newspaper.

About Aberje - Aberje, the Brazilian Association for Business Communication, is the main domestic reference for the production and dissemination of knowledge and practices in Communication and Relationships.Established in 1967, Aberje is a non-profit professional and scientific organization whose main objective is to improve business and institutional communication, and create respect for the role of the communicator.Its pillars are Advocacy, Content, Education and Career.

Aberje is active beyond Brazil, with relationship and exchange projects with organizations in countries such as the United States, Canada, UK, France, Spain, Portugal, Germany, Italy, India, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Colombia and Peru. It is the Think Tank of Business Communication in Brazil.

