VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/13/17 -- Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. ("Naturally Splendid") (FRANKFURT: 50N)(TSX VENTURE: NSP)(OTC: NSPDF) is pleased to announce results from the previously reported dog food study conducted by the Food and Bio-processing division of Alberta Agriculture and Forestry. Naturally Splendid received the results from the dog food study on Feb.6th , 2017. The study was conducted by Dr. Xiangfeng Meng and her team at the Food Science and Technology Centre, a branch of the Food and Bio-Processing branch at the Alberta Agriculture.

Through this study, Naturally Splendid's proprietary encapsulation process, has now been proven to protect the omegas, minerals and vitamins naturally expressed in hempseed oil through the manufacturing process. By protecting the nutritional profile of the hemp oil, Naturally Splendid is developing a competitive advantage over the current methodology and techniques for adding omega nutrition to canine food formulations.

Naturally Splendid CEO Dave Eto states, "The objective of this study was to confirm that our proprietary technology used to manufacture HempOmega™ would allow for this omega rich ingredient to be added to canine foods thus; creating a competitive advantage for Naturally Splendid over existing omega ingredients for this sector. The results from this study have confirmed that our omega formulation technology can be used to infuse canine foods."

Naturally Splendid President Mr. J. Craig Goodwin reports, "While waiting for the written report from this study, Naturally Splendid has been proactive in identifying potential clients for this unique omega ingredient in a range of canine food applications. We are already in an advanced stage of discussions with a significant North American canine food processor for inclusion into their line of canine foods as well as to collaborate on further development and applications of HempOmega™. There is also opportunity for HempOmega™ to be available as an ingredient for private labelled canine food lines as well."

According to Jared Koerten, lead analyst for Euromonitor International, "Among product categories, dry dog food was identified as the largest globally, racking up nearly US$30 billion in sales and growing 4.6 percent a year. It accounted for almost 40 percent of the US$75.25 billion global pet food market".

Naturally Splendid CEO, Dave Eto adds, "We are excited with these tests results that confirm that HempOmega™ is a viable ingredient to satisfy a demand for this type of product in the pet industry. According to Euromonitor, nearly all the pet food sales growth in the US is coming from premium products, which comprise at least half the market in North America. This "premiumization" of pet foods, which includes higher-priced pet foods in traditional formats such as dry and wet products, as well as newer, high-density, freeze-dried and dehydrated foods, are all potential applications for HempOmega™."

"The global Pet Food Market is witnessing rapid growth due to the rising number of pet owners. The growing concerns of owners regarding nutrition and balanced diets for their pets has prompted the rise of specialized, commercial pet foods and boosted the market. Ingredients such as omega-3 fatty acids, which are beneficial for health and frequently consumed by humans, will soon be commonly incorporated in pet food. Increasing awareness about health-related issues concerning pets, such as obesity, creates opportunities in the pet food industry."

The development of low protein, low ash and easily digestible pet foods enable owners to make sure that their pets stay healthy. According to the Pet Food Institute (PFI), sales of cat and dog foods rose to $19 billion in 2012. Pet owners are willing to spend more on products that promote the health and happiness of their pets. This trend makes pet food an attractive investment opportunity. Increasing disposable incomes, changing urban lifestyle, the growing tendency to view pets as status symbols, ongoing amprophormizing trends and homogenized preferences are driving the pet food market. Subsequently, the rising demand for premium and organic foods is prompting manufacturers to produce high quality, unique products that require high quality, unique ingredients like HempOmega™

Sources:

"Global Pet Food Market 2016 Industry Trend and Forecast 2020" published at wiseguyreports.com"

"Petfood Industry"

FEBRUARY 7, 2017

DEBBIE PHILLIPS-DONALDSON

www.petfoodindustry.com

http://www.petfoodindustry.com/blogs/7-adventures-in-pet-food/post/6263-global-pet-care-sales-pass-100-billion-for-first-time"

To learn more about HempOmega™ please visit: www.hempomega.com

About Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd.

Naturally Splendid is a multifaceted biotechnology company that is developing, producing, commercializing, and licensing an entirely new generation of plant-derived, bioactive ingredients, nutrient dense foods, and related products. Naturally Splendid is building an expanding portfolio of patents (issued and pending) and proprietary intellectual property focused on the commercial uses of industrial hemp and non-psychoactive cannabinoid compounds in a broad spectrum of applications.

Naturally Splendid currently has six innovative divisions: (1) Natera® brand of retail hemp superfood products currently distributed throughout North America and Asia; (2) Chi Hemp Industries Incorporated (Chii) is selling natural and organic hemp products through e-commerce (3) PawsitiveFX® brand of pet care products; (4) Simpli Plant-Based Ingredients Division of plant-derived bulk ingredients including patent-pending HempOmega®; (5) The 12,000-square-foot POS / BPC Facility - which is managed for Naturally Splendid by POS Bio-Sciences - is positioned to offer commercial-scale custom processing solutions for biological materials, such as functional foods and natural health ingredients to a wide range of clients (6) hemp-based cannabinoid nutraceuticals. Naturally Splendid's advanced technologies, industry expertise, and strategic partners allow for the creation of customized solutions with a consistent focus on quality and sustainability.

For more information e-mail info@naturallysplendid.com or call Investor Relations at 604-673-9573.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Mr. Dave Eto, CEO, Director

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. Naturally Splendid cautions that all forward looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond Naturally Splendid's control including, the Naturally Splendid's ability to compete with large food and beverage companies; sales of any potential products developed will be profitable; sales of shelled hemp seed will continue at existing rates or increase; the ability to complete the sales of all bulk hemp seed purchase orders; and the risk that any of the potential applications may not receive all required regulatory or legal approval. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Naturally Splendid undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Contacts:

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd.

Office: (604) 465-0548

Fax: (604) 465-1128

E-mail: info@naturallysplendid.com

Website: www.naturallysplendid.com



