Outokumpu Oyj (business identity code: 0215254-2) has on February 13, 2017 received a notification based on Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Market Act. Solidium Oy's total holding in the shares and voting rights of Outokumpu Oyj decreased below 25% threshold and was 24.32% on February 10, 2017. Solidium's earlier total holding in Outokumpu was 29.9%.



Total direct and indirect holdings of Solidium Oy according to the notification: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - % of shares % of shares and Total of Total number and voting voting rights both in of shares and rights through financial % (A + voting rights (total of A) instruments (total B) of issuer of B) --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Resulting situation 24.32% N/A 24.32% 416,374,448 on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Position of 29.9% N/A 29.9% previous notification (if applicable) --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - A: Shares and voting rights -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - Class/typ Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights e of shares --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Direct Indirect Direct Indirect (SMA 9:5) (SMA 9:6 and 9:7) (SMA 9:5) (SMA 9:6 and 9:7) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FI0009024 101,269,264 24.32% 22 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SUBTOTAL 101,269,264 24.32% A --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Outokumpu has a total of 416,374,448 shares. Each share carries one vote. Outokumpu currently holds 3,523,848 of its own shares.



