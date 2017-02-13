Strategic Equity Capital Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF DIRECTORS, PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITY OR CONNECTED PERSONS

1. Name of the issuer

Strategic Equity Capital plc



2. State whether the notification relates to (i) a transaction notified in accordance with DTR 3.1.2R, (ii) a disclosure made in accordance with section 793 of the Companies Act (2006) or (iii) a disclosure made in accordance with paragraph 26 of the Model Code.

Related to (i)

3. Name of person discharging managerial responsibilities/director

Richard Locke

4. State whether notification relates to a person connected with a person discharging managerial responsibilities/director named in 3 and identify the connected person

Richard Locke and spouse

5. Indicate whether the notification is in respect of a holding of the person referred to in 3 or 4 above or in respect of a non-beneficial interest

Beneficial interest

6. Description of shares (including class), debentures or derivatives or financial instruments relating to shares

Ordinary

7. Name of registered shareholders(s) and, if more than one, the number of shares held by each of them

Richard Locke and Mary Locke 30,000

8. State the nature of the transaction

Acquisition via an investment bond



9. Number of shares, debentures or financial instruments relating to shares acquired

10,000 shares on 10 February 2017

10. Percentage of issued class acquired (treasury shares of that class should not be taken into account when calculating percentage)

0.01%

11. Number of shares, debentures or financial instruments relating to shares disposed

-

12. Percentage of issued class disposed (treasury shares of that class should not be taken into account when calculating percentage)

-

13. Price per share or value of transaction

£2.0175 per share on 10 February 2017

14. Date and place of transaction

As above

15. Total holding following notification and total percentage holding following notification (any treasury shares should not be taken into account when calculating percentage)

30,000 (0.04%)

16. Date issuer informed of transaction

10 February 2017

If a person discharging managerial responsibilities has been granted options by the issuer complete the following boxes

17 Date of grant

18. Period during which or date on which it can be exercised

19. Total amount paid (if any) for grant of the option

20. Description of shares or debentures involved (class and number)

21. Exercise price (if fixed at time of grant) or indication that price is to be fixed at the time of exercise

22. Total number of shares or debentures over which options held following notification

23. Any additional information

24. Name of contact and telephone number for queries

Steven Davidson, 0131 538 6603

Name and signature of duly authorised officer of issuer responsible for making notification

Steven Davidson, Company Secretary

Date of notification

13 February 2017

