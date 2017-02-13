sprite-preloader
Montag, 13.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 551 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,422 Euro		+0,007
+1,69 %
WKN: A0LGHK ISIN: GB00B1JQBT10 Ticker-Symbol: 0PD 
Aktie:
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PENDRAGON PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PENDRAGON PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
13.02.2017 | 10:13
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

PENDRAGON PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire
London, February 13

Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase:10 February 2017
Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume):80,298
Highest price paid per share (pence):35.50p
Lowest price paid per share (pence):35.00p
Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence):35.2097p

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,434,539,719 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,434,539,719 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

10 FEBRUARY 2017

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchasedTransaction price
(pence per share)		Time of transactionTrading venue
513514:06:37London Stock Exchange
105803514:06:37London Stock Exchange
23093513:29:51London Stock Exchange
3873513:29:49London Stock Exchange
53923513:29:49London Stock Exchange
5153511:48:36London Stock Exchange
32053511:48:36London Stock Exchange
32313509:54:53London Stock Exchange
1236935.2516:29:35London Stock Exchange
323535.2516:29:24London Stock Exchange
287635.2516:22:48London Stock Exchange
315635.2515:22:24London Stock Exchange
254935.2515:22:19London Stock Exchange
21235.2515:21:56London Stock Exchange
47035.2515:21:55London Stock Exchange
781335.2515:21:55London Stock Exchange
175235.2515:21:48London Stock Exchange
78335.2515:21:48London Stock Exchange
243335.2515:21:48London Stock Exchange
146435.2515:21:48London Stock Exchange
6235.2509:25:58London Stock Exchange
271435.2509:09:53London Stock Exchange
1274035.515:41:40London Stock Exchange

-ENDS-


© 2017 PR Newswire