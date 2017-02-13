Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase: 10 February 2017 Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume): 80,298 Highest price paid per share (pence): 35.50p Lowest price paid per share (pence): 35.00p Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence): 35.2097p

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,434,539,719 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,434,539,719 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

10 FEBRUARY 2017

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchased Transaction price

(pence per share) Time of transaction Trading venue 51 35 14:06:37 London Stock Exchange 10580 35 14:06:37 London Stock Exchange 2309 35 13:29:51 London Stock Exchange 387 35 13:29:49 London Stock Exchange 5392 35 13:29:49 London Stock Exchange 515 35 11:48:36 London Stock Exchange 3205 35 11:48:36 London Stock Exchange 3231 35 09:54:53 London Stock Exchange 12369 35.25 16:29:35 London Stock Exchange 3235 35.25 16:29:24 London Stock Exchange 2876 35.25 16:22:48 London Stock Exchange 3156 35.25 15:22:24 London Stock Exchange 2549 35.25 15:22:19 London Stock Exchange 212 35.25 15:21:56 London Stock Exchange 470 35.25 15:21:55 London Stock Exchange 7813 35.25 15:21:55 London Stock Exchange 1752 35.25 15:21:48 London Stock Exchange 783 35.25 15:21:48 London Stock Exchange 2433 35.25 15:21:48 London Stock Exchange 1464 35.25 15:21:48 London Stock Exchange 62 35.25 09:25:58 London Stock Exchange 2714 35.25 09:09:53 London Stock Exchange 12740 35.5 15:41:40 London Stock Exchange

