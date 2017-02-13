Company announcement No 8/2017- 13 February 2017



On 2 March 2016, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back programme, cf. company announcement no. 10/2016 of 1 March 2016. The programme is carried out on the same terms, but from 3 July 2016 under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and delegated legislation under MAR. The share buy-back programme is expected to be realised in the period from 2 March 2016 to 28 February 2017. The total share buy-back in the period will not exceed a market price of DKK 450 million.



The following transactions have been made under the programme:



Number of Average purchase Transaction value, shares price DKK -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Accumulated, last 1,443,697 295.52 426,636,193.41 announcement -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 6 February 2017 11,310 264.81 2,994,944.55 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 7 February 2017 2,629 265.84 698,900.20 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 8 February 2017 3,072 268.96 826,236.83 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 9 February 2017 1,000 269.70 269,700.00 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10 February 2017 4,270 270.17 1,153,609.67 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Accumulated under the 1,465,978 295.08 432,579,584.65 programme --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 1,777.819 shares, corresponding to 3.3% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 54,100,000, including treasury shares.



