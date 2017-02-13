13 February 2017 Announcement No. 09/2017



On 15 November 2016, Topdanmark announced (company announcement No. 67/2016) that DKK 650m remained of the total buy-back programme for 2016 of DKK 1,650. The buy-back programme is executed in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and the Council of 16 April 2014, the "Market Abuse Regulation".



The buy-back programme for 2016 of DKK 1,650 is approved by the DFSA and will be executed until the AGM on 4 April 2017.



In the period 12 February 2016 to 27 January 2017, shares at a value of DKK 1,355m were bought back of the total share buy-back programme of DKK 1,650m.



The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in the period from 6 February to 10 February 2017:



Number Average Transaction of shares purchase value (DKK) price (DKK) 6 February 2017 22,000 183.64 4,040,080 7 February 2017 25,000 183.79 4,594,750 8 February 2017 24,000 185.40 4,449,600 9 February 2017 35,000 183.48 6,421,800 10 February 2017 35,000 182.84 6,399,400 Total accumulated in the period 141,000 183.73 25,905,630 Total accumulated under the buy-back 8,025,840 1,402,710,433 programme



Following the transactions stated above, Topdanmark's holding of own shares is 8,695,000 shares, corresponding to 9.15% of the share capital.



Detailed and aggregated transaction data concerning the share buy-back are attached in compliance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.



Please direct any queries to: Steffen Heegaard, Group Communications and IR Director Tel: +45 44 74 40 17 Mobile tel: +45 40 25 35 24



Topdanmark A/S Reg.No. 78040017 Borupvang 4 2750 Ballerup



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=614658