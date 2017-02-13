Neo Industrial Plc: Notification of Managers' transactions Neo Industrial Oyj - Managers' Transactions ____________________________________________



Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Koskinen, Jukka Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member Issuer: Neo Industrial Oyj LEI: 743700TSB08BO83SJR33



Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION Reference number: 743700TSB08BO83SJR33_20170213105033_2 ____________________________________________



Transaction date: 2017-02-08 Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL) Instrument type: SHARE ISIN: FI0009800296 Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL



Transaction Details (1): Volume: 4850 Unit price: 6,19000 EUR



Aggregated transactions (1): Volume: 4850 Volume weighted average price: 6.19000 EUR ____________________________________________



Transaction date: 2017-02-09 Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL) Instrument type: SHARE ISIN: FI0009800296 Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL



Transaction Details (1): Volume: 2100 Unit price: 6,19000 EUR (2): Volume: 3000 Unit price: 6,15000 EUR (3): Volume: 100 Unit price: 6,15000 EUR



Aggregated transactions (3): Volume: 5200 Volume weighted average price: 6.16615 EUR



Hyvinkää, February 13, 2017



Neo Industrial Plc Ralf Sohlström Managing Director



FURTHER INFORMATION: Ralf Sohlström, Managing Director, tel. +358 40 770 2720



