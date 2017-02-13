COMMERZBANK AG - Post-stab Rentenbank 0.25% € 1.5bn 17/24

Post-stabilisation notice

13th February 2017

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank

€ 1,500,000,000 senior, unsecured Notes due 2024

Post-Stabilisation Notice

Commerzbank (contact: Klaus-Peter Eitel; telephone: +49-69-13621668) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank Guarantor (if any): Federal Republic of Germany ISIN: XS1564325550 Aggregate nominal amount: EUR 1,500,000,000 Description: 0.25% Notes due 15th July 2024, payment date 13th Feb 2017, Listing Luxembourg Coordinating Stabilising Manager:

Stabilisation Manager s: Commerzbank AG

Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Crédit Agricole CIB

LBBW

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

