7,298 Euro		-0,123
-1,66 %
WKN: CBK100 ISIN: DE000CBK1001 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
DAX-30
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
COMMERZBANK AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
COMMERZBANK AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,293
7,294
11:57
7,294
7,295
11:57
COMMERZBANK AG - Post-stab EFSF 1.7% € 1.5bn 17/43

Post-stabilisation notice

13th February 2017

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF)

€ 1,500,000,000 senior, unsecured Notes due 2043

Post-Stabilisation Notice

Commerzbank (contact: Klaus-Peter Eitel; telephone: +49-69-13621668) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer:EFSF
Guarantor (if any):several Eurozone member countries
ISIN:EU000A1G0DL7
Aggregate nominal amount:€ 1,500,000,000
Description:1.70% Notes due 13th Feb 2043; payment date 13th Feb 2017, listing Luxembourg
Coordinating Stabilising Manager:
Stabilisation Manager s:		Commerzbank AG
Citigroup
NatWest Markets

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into theUnited States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.


