

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - German shares ticked higher on Monday, as commodities gained ground on expectations of stronger demand growth in China and takeover bids from two companies sent shares of drugmaker Stada to a record high.



The benchmark DAX was up 44 points or 0.38 percent at 11,711 in opening deals after rising 0.2 percent on Friday. The regional benchmark index Stoxx 600 was up 0.20 percent at 368.14, rising for a fifth consecutive session.



Stada shares soared over 13 percent. The manufacturer of generic copies of drugs confirmed that it had received two legally non-binding expressions of interest regarding a bid for the acquisition of up to 100 percent of the shares in the company.



Aurubis rallied 2 percent. The copper producer backed its FY17 outlook after posting turnaround results in the first quarter.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX