New Mortgage Bond Futures NASDAQ will on the 1st of March 2017 list 3 new Mortgage Bond Futures for trading and clearing.



The new contracts are called 3YMBFM7, 20YMBFM7 and 30YMBFM7 and all with expiration 29-06-2017.



See more details in the attachment.



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Poul Erik Egeberg, telephone +45 3377 0361, or pe@nasdaq.com



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=614671