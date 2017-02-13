After the successful agreements with Angelini in Italy and US and the Renhe Group in China, APR Applied Pharma Research s.a. Swiss, independent developer of science driven and patent protected healthcare products is proud to announce a new strategic partnership with Aghraas-Cigalah a leading Middle East pharmaceutical company to commercialize the innovative wound cleanser Nexodyn® AcidOxidizing Solution (AOS) in United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Omar, Kuwait and Barhain

Nexodyn® AOS is indicated for debridement, irrigation, cleansing and moistening of acute and chronic wounds like diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, lower legs and vascular ulcers, post-surgical wounds, cuts as well as abrasions, burns and other lesions. Thanks to its innovative technology TEHCLO®, developed and patented by APR, Nexodyn® AOS creates an unfavorable environment for the growth of microorganisms. As it contains hypochlorous acid, it can prevent contamination by exerting a local antimicrobial effect on wound surface, whereas the low pH may favor the release of oxygen in the injured tissues. The convenient and easy-to-use spray formulation completes the product's profile, providing healthcare professionals and patients with a new tool for an optimized wound care. In September 2016, APR presented an overview of the pre-clinical and clinical features of Nexodyn® AOS during a satellite symposium at the fifth Congress of WUWHS (World Union of Wound Healing Societies) held in Florence (Italy).

"With this launch, Aghraas-Cigalah aims at strengthening its position within the Middle East wound cleansing market whose value is around USD 130 Mil. This helps us to build a growing market share in the sector while addressing important unmet medical needs." states Yasser Naghy, CEO of Aghraas-Cigalah

"We are very proud of this further Nexodyn® AOS launch in the Middle East market as it confirms our product to be a unique option to actively cleanse any kind of acute and chronic wound. said Paolo Galfetti, Chief Executive Officer of APR While cleansing the wound bed, this innovative product is able to modulate the lesion's microenvironment contributing to the control of the microbial burden, protecting from the risk of local infection, as well as sustaining physiological healing. We believe that this product, for its adaptable use along the whole continuum of wound care, offers our partners the opportunity to exploit the growth forecasted in the wound cleansing market worldwide

About Nexodyn® AOS

Nexodyn® AOS is an acidOxidizing spray solution, characterized by pH<3, RedOx >1000mV and stabilized Hypochlorous Acid (>95% of free chlorine species) intended for use in the debridement, irrigation and moistening of acute and chronic wounds, ulcers, cuts, abrasions, burns and other lesions.

Nexodyn® AOS has been developed based on APR's proprietary and patented technology TEHCLO® enabling the production of super-oxidized solutions containing free chlorine species, of which stabilized Hypochlorous Acid (HClO) in very high concentration (> 95%). A wide array of non-clinical experiments and clinical observations suggest Nexodyn® AOS to act as a valid support to the activation of the physiological processes that restart wound healing, in presence of a favorable safety and tolerability profile.

About APR Applied Pharma Research s.a.

APR is a Swiss, independent developer of science driven, patent protected healthcare products. The Company identifies, develops and licenses science driven, value added products designed to address patient or consumer needs in niche or rare therapeutic areas on a global basis. In particular, APR's business model is currently focused on 2 (two) pillars: (i) internally developed and financed (alone or together with our co-development partners) proprietary, value added products to be licensed to healthcare companies for their commercialization, and (ii) support to third party projects by offering added value R&D services under contract and fee for service arrangements. APR has a balanced pipeline of revenue generating branded products marketed in all major markets combined with a compelling pipeline of products at different stage of development. APR has entered into licensing and partnership agreements with pharmaceutical companies in over 70 countries with international sales on a worldwide basis. www.apr.ch

About Aghraas-Cigalah

Cigalah is a key player in the Middle East and North Africa healthcare market with a total turnover exceeding 1 billion dollars. Cigalah is covering many therapeutic areas through collaborations and partnerships with key pharma multinational corporations including Bayer, BI, Takeda, Amgen and Gilead. Cigalah is significantly expanding its presence in the Arab States of the Gulf Cooperation Council thanks to Aghrass Healthcare Limited. Access to medicine is one of the key objectives for Cigalah, as we believe patients should get their treatment based on the latest advanced standards.

