Passionate retail leader will deliver keynote presentation at e-commerce event in Manchester on 16 May 2017

ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE: ECOM), a leading provider of cloud-based e-commerce solutions that enable retailers and branded manufacturers to increase global sales, today announced that Mary Portas will deliver a keynote presentation at Catalyst Europe 2017.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170213005046/en/

Executive Creative Director, retail and brand advisor, journalist, TV presenter, author, ambassador for Save the Children and Government adviser are a few of the strings Mary can add to her bow, making her a leading global authority on retail. Portas' career in retail started on the shop floor, rising through the ranks of John Lewis, Harrods and the Burton Group before being appointed Creative Director at Harvey Nichols. Today Mary runs Portas the brand agency for retailers. Working with clients around the world, Portas covers nearly every sector of retail from mass market brands to high-end luxury, via independent shops and local high streets. At Portas, Mary still runs the show, picking the right people and making sure they do the right things in the right way.

Mary Portas' keynote session at Catalyst Europe 2017 will explore the digital revolution and changing consumer behaviours. With critical insight, Portas will examine how different retail sectors are responding to the latest industry trends and how brands and retailers of all shapes and sizes can best stand out.

"Smart Brands. Strong Retailers. Connected E-Commerce." is the theme of Catalyst Europe 2017, which will offer networking opportunities with industry peers, as well as presentations from industry experts and visionaries to inform retailers and branded manufacturers about the future of e-commerce and how they can improve their online businesses.

"We're very excited to have Mary Portas join us as a keynote speaker at this year's Catalyst Europe," said Mike Shapaker, managing director, EMEA at ChannelAdvisor. "Mary has a unique view of the retail industry from many different perspectives and will offer fantastic learnings and insights. This is a session that retailers and brands alike will greatly benefit from attending."

ChannelAdvisor is currently offering an early-bird registration rate of £99 until 16 February 2017. For more information and to register for Catalyst Europe 2017 please visit catalystconnect2017.channeladvisor.co.uk.

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE: ECOM) is a leading provider of cloud-based e-commerce solutions that enable retailers and branded manufacturers to integrate, manage and optimise their merchandise sales across hundreds of online channels including Amazon, Google, eBay, Walmart, Facebook and more. Through automation, analytics and optimisation, ChannelAdvisor customers can leverage a single inventory feed to more efficiently list and advertise products online, and connect with shoppers to increase sales. Billions of dollars in merchandise value are driven through ChannelAdvisor's platform every year, and thousands of customers use ChannelAdvisor's solutions to help grow their businesses. For more information, visit www.channeladvisor.co.uk

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170213005046/en/

Contacts:

ChannelAdvisor

Laura Lane, 0203 014 2683

Laura.lane@channeladvisor.com