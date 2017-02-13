Second European Conference Planned for the Netherlands April 9-11, 2017

The historic, seaside resort Grand Hotel Huis ter Duin will be the venue for Autotask's second European Autotask Community Live. More than 350 attendees are expected to attend the event on Sunday, April 9-Tuesday, April 11, 2017. Registration is now open. Attendees registering before March 3rd, 2017 will benefit from early bird pricing.

"Autotask Community Live is a premier channel event focused on helping our customers and partners across Europe grow and succeed in their business," said Mark Banfield, SVP, International, Autotask. "Hundreds of technology service providers attend and are given convenient access to educational sessions, networking opportunities and keynotes from industry leaders. This event allows us to provide a unique experience that we know will result in incredible outcomes and leave our clients better equipped to achieve their mission."

Autotask Community Live Europe Highlights:

Executive and industry keynotes

Autotask and peer-led product training and strategic business-building sessions

Unique networking opportunities

A sponsor showcase highlighting vendors and solutions

For more information about the event, please visit the Autotask Community Live page. For companies interested in sponsoring this event, please contact sponsor@autotask.com.

About Autotask

Autotask Corporation helps IT organisations worldwide work smarter with a complete, cloud-based IT business management platform that enables efficiency, accountability and access to the metrics that drive intelligent business decisions. With built-in best practices and workflow automation, Autotask speeds time to revenue while continually improving service delivery. Autotask is available in seven languages and used in over 90 countries. Headquartered in New York, Autotask has offices in Chicago, Los Angeles, Beijing, London, Munich and Sydney. Visit autotask.com for more information.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170213005214/en/

Contacts:

Autotask

Elizabeth Whitney, 518-720-3500 (x1500)

ewhitney@autotask.com

or

Media Frenzy Global for Autotask

Rahme Mehmet, +44 208 350 3310

rahme@mediafrenzyglobal.com