In the period 6 February 2017 to 10 February 2017, Alm. Brand bought own shares for a total amount of DKK 7.4 million as part of the increased share buyback programme of up to DKK 400 million announced on 26 April 2016. In aggregate, shares of DKK 380.0 million have been bought back, equivalent to 95.0% of the overall programme.



Under the share buyback programme, the following transactions were made during the period:



Date No. of Average purchase Transaction shares price (DKK) value (DKK) 6 February 2017 23,809 55.40 1,319,019 7 February 2017 23,809 55.50 1,321,400 8 February 2017 23,809 55.90 1,330,923 9 February 2017 26,190 57.25 1,499,378 10 February 2017 33,333 57.13 1,904,314 Accumulated during the period 130,950 56.32 7,375,033 Accumulated under the share 7,864,371 48.32 379,978,939 buyback programme



Danske Bank manages the share buyback programme, which is completed in accordance with Commission Regulation (EC) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation").



Following the above transactions, Alm. Brand holds 10,849,069 own shares, equivalent to 6.3% of the share capital.



Transactional data relating to share buy-backs are provided on the following pages in detailed form and in aggregated form, in accordance with the Commission's delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.



Contact



Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:



Susanne Biltoft, Head of Information and Investor Relation, on tel. +45 35 47 76 61.



Detailed transaction data



06 February 07 February 08 February 09 February 10 February 2017 2017 2017 2017 2017



------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number VWAP Number VWAP Number VWAP Number VWAP Number VWAP of DKK of DKK of DKK of DKK of DKK share share share share share s s s s s



------------------------------------------------------------------------------- XCSE 23.809 55,40 23.591 55,50 23.809 55,90 26.190 57,25 32.318 57,13 TRQX 0 0 0 0 198 56,50 TRQM 0 0 0 0 0 BATE 0 200 55,50 0 0 312 57,67 BATD 0 0 0 0 255 57,25 CHIX 0 18 55,50 0 0 250 57,25 CHID 0 0 0 0 0 Total 23.809 55,40 23.809 55,50 23.809 55,90 26.190 57,25 33.333 57,13 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -----



06 February 2017



Volume Price Venue Time CET ---------------------------------------------- 23.809 55,40 ---------------------------------------------- 2.000 55,25 XCSE 20170206 11:58:12.824614 2.000 55,50 XCSE 20170206 14:25:59.886000 2.000 55,25 XCSE 20170206 15:14:29.362059 1.515 55,50 XCSE 20170206 16:10:01.341000 824 55,50 XCSE 20170206 16:10:01.341000 282 55,50 XCSE 20170206 16:34:06.910000 176 55,50 XCSE 20170206 16:34:13.627000 203 55,50 XCSE 20170206 16:34:13.627000 824 55,50 XCSE 20170206 16:34:13.627000 176 55,50 XCSE 20170206 16:34:19.236000 13.809 55,40 XCSE 20170206 17:03:17.049123



07 February 2017



Volume Price Venue Time CET ---------------------------------------------- 23.809 55,50 ---------------------------------------------- 823 55,50 XCSE 20170207 10:28:11.379000 100 55,50 BATE 20170207 11:07:08.774000 85 55,50 XCSE 20170207 11:24:20.929000 92 55,50 XCSE 20170207 12:27:08.460000 100 55,50 BATE 20170207 12:31:01.326000 296 55,50 XCSE 20170207 13:16:40.068000 9 55,50 CHIX 20170207 14:21:40.237000 9 55,50 CHIX 20170207 14:21:40.237000 504 55,50 XCSE 20170207 14:35:51.211000 438 55,50 XCSE 20170207 14:35:51.211000 385 55,50 XCSE 20170207 15:21:26.680000 690 55,50 XCSE 20170207 15:21:26.680000 133 55,50 XCSE 20170207 15:21:33.512000 823 55,50 XCSE 20170207 15:21:33.512000 44 55,50 XCSE 20170207 15:21:33.512000 168 55,50 XCSE 20170207 15:41:50.525000 168 55,50 XCSE 20170207 15:41:50.525000 177 55,50 XCSE 20170207 15:41:50.525000 779 55,50 XCSE 20170207 15:41:50.525000 2.000 55,50 XCSE 20170207 15:41:50.525000 177 55,50 XCSE 20170207 16:24:38.777000 2.000 55,50 XCSE 20170207 16:38:24.671000 13.809 55,50 XCSE 20170207 16:52:21.746451



08 February 2017



Volume Price Venue Time CET ---------------------------------------------- 23.809 55,90 ---------------------------------------------- 1.000 56,00 XCSE 20170208 11:04:30.746000 2.000 56,00 XCSE 20170208 15:27:06.091330 25 56,00 XCSE 20170208 16:01:27.833000 559 56,00 XCSE 20170208 16:01:27.833000 481 56,00 XCSE 20170208 16:01:27.833000 748 56,00 XCSE 20170208 16:01:27.833000 187 56,00 XCSE 20170208 16:01:27.833000 324 56,00 XCSE 20170208 16:10:02.534000 676 56,00 XCSE 20170208 16:10:02.534000 1.000 56,00 XCSE 20170208 16:13:43.069000 1.000 56,00 XCSE 20170208 16:31:55.924000 2.000 55,50 XCSE 20170208 16:37:16.825168 13.809 55,90 XCSE 20170208 16:38:40.296502



09 February 2017



Volume Price Venue Time CET ---------------------------------------------- 26.190 57,25 ---------------------------------------------- 1.000 57,00 XCSE 20170209 09:49:09.184000 77 56,50 XCSE 20170209 09:53:16.444000 1.000 57,00 XCSE 20170209 10:57:30.424000 785 57,00 XCSE 20170209 11:55:27.657000 215 57,00 XCSE 20170209 11:55:27.657000 32 57,00 XCSE 20170209 14:03:21.062000 1.968 57,00 XCSE 20170209 14:03:21.062000 335 57,00 XCSE 20170209 15:11:51.252000 277 57,50 XCSE 20170209 16:05:22.455000 700 57,50 XCSE 20170209 16:05:22.455000 23 57,50 XCSE 20170209 16:05:22.455000 977 57,50 XCSE 20170209 16:24:23.545000 23 57,50 XCSE 20170209 16:24:23.545000 177 57,50 XCSE 20170209 16:32:04.422000 1.246 57,50 XCSE 20170209 16:32:04.422000 217 57,50 XCSE 20170209 16:42:38.786000 391 57,50 XCSE 20170209 16:42:38.786000 113 57,50 XCSE 20170209 16:42:38.786000 331 57,50 XCSE 20170209 16:42:38.786000 1.000 57,50 XCSE 20170209 16:42:38.786000 1 57,50 XCSE 20170209 16:42:38.786000 78 57,50 XCSE 20170209 16:42:38.786000 34 57,50 XCSE 20170209 16:42:38.786000 15.190 57,25 XCSE 20170209 16:52:05.596402



10 February 2017



Volume Price Venue Time CET ---------------------------------------------- 33.333 57,13 ---------------------------------------------- 4 57,50 BATE 20170210 09:25:15.017000 100 57,50 BATE 20170210 09:25:15.017000 30 57,50 BATE 20170210 09:41:39.808000 1 57,50 BATE 20170210 09:49:39.832000 104 58,00 BATE 20170210 10:06:56.737000 792 58,00 XCSE 20170210 10:07:00.707000 104 58,00 XCSE 20170210 10:07:01.329000 73 57,50 BATE 20170210 10:07:08.593000 688 57,50 XCSE 20170210 10:56:36.784000 104 57,50 XCSE 20170210 11:24:21.141000 255 57,25 BATD 20170210 11:48:39.406000 250 57,25 CHIX 20170210 11:48:39.406000 143 57,50 XCSE 20170210 11:48:39.465000 122 57,50 XCSE 20170210 11:48:39.465000 230 57,50 XCSE 20170210 11:48:39.465000 1.644 57,00 XCSE 20170210 12:29:33.332000 1.644 57,00 XCSE 20170210 12:29:33.332000 823 57,00 XCSE 20170210 12:29:33.332000 322 57,00 XCSE 20170210 13:35:28.180000 98 57,00 XCSE 20170210 13:35:28.660000 34 57,00 XCSE 20170210 13:35:28.660000 258 57,00 XCSE 20170210 13:35:30.524000 177 57,00 XCSE 20170210 13:35:30.524000 500 57,00 XCSE 20170210 14:11:51.835000 500 57,00 XCSE 20170210 14:11:51.835000 198 56,50 TRQX 20170210 14:34:28.059000 1.000 57,00 XCSE 20170210 15:07:50.164000 1.000 57,00 XCSE 20170210 15:50:32.798000 2.114 57,00 XCSE 20170210 16:26:00.029000 688 57,00 XCSE 20170210 16:26:00.029000 19.333 57,13 XCSE 20170210 16:37:20.991016



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=614674