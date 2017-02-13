NNIT A/S: 2/2017 Notice convening the Annual General Meeting in NNIT A/S

Annual General Meeting on 8 March 2017

The Annual General Meeting of NNIT A/S will be held on:

Wednesday March 8, 2017 at 2.00 pm to 4.00 pm (CET)

at NNIT A/S, Østmarken 3A, 2860 Soeborg, Denmark.

The notice for the Annual General Meeting, including Appendix A: Candidates for (re-) election to the Board of Directors, Appendix B: Remuneration Principles - updated version and mark-up is attached and Appendix C: Articles of Association - updated version and mark-up is attached.

Board of Directors - proposed changes in composition

All board members elected by the Annual General Meeting are up for election.

Jesper Brandgaard is not seeking re-election. The Board of Directors proposes re-election of the following board members elected by the shareholders: John Beck, Anne Broeng, Carsten Dilling, Eivind Kolding and René Stockner. The Board of Directors proposes election of Peter Haahr as new member of the Board of Directors.

The Board of Directors proposes election of Carsten Dilling as Chairman and Peter Haahr as Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors at the Annual General Meeting.

Peter Haahr is CFO of Novo A/S. The Board of Directors proposes election of Peter Haahr. Peter Haahr played a significant role in connection with the IPO of NNIT representing Novo Nordisk. Combined with strong strategic understanding and insight to the life science industry he will bring complementary competences to the Board of NNIT.

Contacts for further information

Investor relations:

Jesper Vesterbæk Wagener

Head of Investor Relations

Tel: +45 3075 5392

jvwa@nnit.com (mailto:jvwa@nnit.com)

Media relations:

Rikke Dalager

Head of Communications

Tel: +45 3077 8080

rida@nnit.com (mailto:rida@nnit.com)

About NNIT

NNIT A/S is one of Denmark's leading IT service providers and consultancies. NNIT A/S offers a wide range of IT services and solutions to its customers, primarily in the life sciences sector in Denmark and internationally and to customers in the public, enterprise and finance sectors in Denmark. As of December 31, 2016 NNIT A/S had 2,809 employees.

For more information please visit www.nnit.com (http://www.nnit.com).

AGM notice incl appendix (http://hugin.info/163771/R/2077683/781683.pdf)



