Last week's reverse auction in the Indian state of Madhya Pradesh for the Rewa Solar Park produced the lowest solar tariffs yet seen in India, and some of the world's cheapest prices.

At INR 3.30/kWh ($0.0494/kWh), the tariffs sunk lower than India's previous cheapest solar prices, which sunk to INR 4.34/kWh ($0.065/kWh) in Rajasthan a year ago. The INR 3.30/kWh figure is a levelized tariff, with the winning bid lodged by ACME Solar actually coming in at INR 2.97/kWh ($0.0444/kWh), but that price is subject to an escalation of INR 0.05 over the next 15 years.

Even so, the general trend of tumbling solar costs was not only maintained by the Rewa Solar Park auction, but accelerated, dipping below INR 4/kWh for the first time ever. Mercom Capital Group CEO and founder Raj Prabhu carefully analyzed the auction process and has cautioned against this price being seen as a "new normal" for Indian solar.

"Although this is the lowest tariff ever recorded in India, this auction has several special attributes which makes it hard to directly compare with previous low bids," said Prabhu. "The size and location of the ...

