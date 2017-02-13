The schemes have a provisional budget of €439 million per year and consist of feed in tariffs (FITs) for domestic/commercial rooftops, up to 100 kW in size, and a separate FIT for larger scale installations (100-250 kW and 250 kW+).

The projects that will benefit from the large scale FIT were decided in a tender process, this scheme will develop around 1.1 GW of new PV capacity, while the rooftop FIT is expected to bring about 1.5 GW of new installations.

"These French initiatives ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...