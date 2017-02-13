Edison Partners With Master Investor Show

LONDON, February 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Edison, the investment research and advisory company is once again partnering with the UK's largest event for private investors. Now in its 15th year, the annual Master Investor Show connects investors with the CEOs and founders of exhibiting companies. The event takes places at the Business Design Centre, London on Saturday 25th March. As partners, Edison will showcase its extensive network of corporate clients to thousands of private investors.

As well as exhibiting at the show, Edison will bring several clients as fellow exhibitors and promote the event via their 100,000-strong investor network. Swen Lorenz CEO of Master Investor: "Edison Investment Research is a market-leading, independent equity research firm with a global network of clients. Our retail investor audience is interested in listed equities and Edison provides the information they need through its high-quality research and analysis on exciting investment opportunities. It's an ideal partnership for an event that connects companies with private investors."

This is the third year running that Edison has partnered with the Master Investor Show. Further collaborations between both companies are planned, including a series of UK-wide Master Investor events in 2017. Fraser Thorne, CEO at Edison, said: "We are delighted to partner with Master Investor after a very successful event last year. Edison's core offerings, ensuring retail investors have access to companies and the tools to make informed investment decisions as well as helping companies access capital, are fully aligned with those of Master Investor and we look forward to building on the momentum of the London event."

This year marks the 15th anniversary of the flagship event. Event organisers expect between 4,000- 5,000 visitors through the doors. Multiple sectors will be represented, from fintech, mining and life sciences to renewable energy and film funding. Visitors can also learn about the next big themes in global markets from keynote speakers including veteran investor and market commentator, Jim Mellon.

To find out more about Master Investor Show 2017 visit: http://www.masterinvestor.co.uk/show

About Master Investor Ltd.

Master Investor Ltd. is an investment media and events company that delivers independent, financial commentary and analysis to UK private investors and traders. Master Investor Ltd. is backed by Jim Mellon, the well-known financier. It is privately held with offices in London and the Isle of Man.

About Edison

Edison is an investment research and advisory company, with offices in North America, Europe, the Middle East and AsiaPac. The heart of Edison is our world-renowned equity research platform and deep multi-sector expertise. At Edison Investment Research, our research is widely read by international investors, advisers and stakeholders. Edison Advisors leverages our core research platform to provide differentiated services including investor relations and strategic consulting.

With over 80 analysts organised by sector expertise, Edison researches over 400 companies worldwide, making it one of the world's largest investment research firms. Its research is sent out via its extensive distribution platform and affiliated networks, and is available on professional and internet information platforms worldwide. Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

Learn more at http://www.edisongroup.com and connect with Edison on:

