Vilnius, Lithuania, 2017-02-13 11:04 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The results of the primary placement auction of additional offers of the Lithuanian Government securities that took place at the public company Nasdaq Vilnius on February 13, 2017:



ISIN code LT0000630030 -------------------------------------------------------- A competitive orderbook LTGCB0N019D -------------------------------------------------------- A non-competitive orderbook LTGNB0N019D -------------------------------------------------------- Payment date 2017-02-15 -------------------------------------------------------- Redemption date 2019-06-01 -------------------------------------------------------- Currency of issue EUR -------------------------------------------------------- Nominal value 100 -------------------------------------------------------- Coupon rate, % 0,0 -------------------------------------------------------- Minimum offered yield, % -0,025 -------------------------------------------------------- Weighted average accepted yield, % -0,020 -------------------------------------------------------- Maximum accepted yield, % -0,020 -------------------------------------------------------- Total volume of competitive bids, EUR 70 202 000 -------------------------------------------------------- Total volume of non-competitive bids, EUR 2 000 000 -------------------------------------------------------- Distributed by par value, EUR 20 000 000,00 -------------------------------------------------------- Turnover, EUR 20 009 313,60 --------------------------------------------------------



The paid up securities will be admitted to the regulated market - Nasdaq Vilnius AB Debt securities list as of payment date.



Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +370 5 253 14 54 www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.