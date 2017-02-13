Statkraft AS: Release of fourth quarter and annual results 2016

Statkraft discloses fourth quarter and annual results 2016 on Thursday 16 February 2017 at 08:00 a.m. CET.

Material will be available on Statkraft's website www.statkraft.com (http://www.statkraft.com/) and Oslo Stock Exchange's news service www.newsweb.no (http://www.newsweb.no/).

Presentation

09:00 a.m. CET: Public presentation in English for investors, analysts and media at Statkraft, Lilleakerveien 6, Oslo. The presentation is webcasted live on www.statkraft.com (http://www.statkraft.com/).

To attend the presentation in Oslo, please send your registration to yngve.froshaug@statkraft.com (mailto:yngve.froshaug@statkraft.com).

Contacts:

Thomas Geiran, Head of Investor relations, tel.: +47 905 79 979

Yngve Froeshaug, Investor Relations, tel.: +47 900 23 021

