WisdomTree Issuer plc - Daily Fund Prices 10-February-17
Fund Dealing Date ISIN Code Shares Base Net Assets NAV/Share
in Issue Currency
WisdomTree Emerging Asia Equity Income UCITS ETF 10/02/2017 IE00BYPGT035 900000 USD 8,971,691.85 9.9685
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF 10/02/2017 IE00BQQ3Q067 2000000 USD 28,243,974.80 14.122
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 10/02/2017 IE00BDF12W49 16000 USD 271,281.02 16.9551
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 10/02/2017 IE00BQZJBM26 625000 USD 9,746,778.27 15.5948
WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD 10/02/2017 IE00BZ1GHD37 200000 USD 2,136,871.33 10.6844
WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD Acc 10/02/2017 IE00BYMLZY74 1450000 USD 15,492,610.55 10.6846
WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF 10/02/2017 IE00BQZJBX31 2805000 EUR 35,081,745.70 12.5069
WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 10/02/2017 IE00BDF16007 21000 EUR 278,853.32 13.2787
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 10/02/2017 IE00BYQCZT11 71600 CHF 1,083,324.71 15.1302
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 10/02/2017 IE00BYQCZX56 141000 EUR 2,150,540.01 15.2521
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 10/02/2017 IE00BYQCZQ89 140010 GBP 1,492,844.74 10.6624
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 10/02/2017 IE00BVXBH163 4200000 USD 66,825,311.30 15.9108
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 10/02/2017 IE00BYQCZP72 70000 USD 1,207,037.07 17.2434
WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 10/02/2017 IE00BQZJC527 2550000 EUR 42,019,367.14 16.4782
WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF Acc 10/02/2017 IE00BDF16114 21000 EUR 285,406.81 13.5908
WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR 10/02/2017 IE00BZ56SY76 21000 EUR 277,375.97 13.2084
WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 10/02/2017 IE00BZ56TQ67 83000 EUR 1,174,653.08 14.1524
WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 10/02/2017 IE00BYQCZ914 72000 CHF 1,244,032.80 17.2782
WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 10/02/2017 IE00BYQCZC44 141000 EUR 2,150,826.92 15.2541
WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 10/02/2017 IE00BVXBGY20 1820000 GBP 18,027,327.23 9.9051
WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 10/02/2017 IE00BYQCZ682 70010 USD 1,199,811.68 17.1377
WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 10/02/2017 IE00BZ56RN96 16000 USD 274,993.53 17.1871
WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 10/02/2017 IE00BZ56SW52 250000 USD 4,305,912.08 17.2236
WisdomTree ISEQ 20 UCITS ETF 10/02/2017 IE00BVFB1H83 1800000 EUR 23,035,531.00 12.7975
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 10/02/2017 IE00BYQCZL35 301250 CHF 5,302,398.19 17.6013
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 10/02/2017 IE00BYQCZJ13 301000 EUR 4,527,046.72 15.04
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 10/02/2017 IE00BYQCZF74 150010 GBP 1,529,641.46 10.1969
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - JPY Acc 10/02/2017 IE00BYQCZN58 301000 USD 5,275,160.91 17.5255
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 10/02/2017 IE00BVXC4854 6450000 USD 96,271,119.49 14.9258
WisdomTree UK Equity Income UCITS ETF 10/02/2017 IE00BYPGTJ26 700000 GBP 3,911,395.21 5.5877
WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF 10/02/2017 IE00BQZJBQ63 2925000 USD 53,811,687.60 18.3972
WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 10/02/2017 IE00BD6RZW23 65000 EUR 1,014,622.51 15.6096
WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged Acc 10/02/2017 IE00BD6RZZ53 65000 GBP 897,411.95 13.8063
WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 10/02/2017 IE00BD6RZT93 16000 USD 275,583.81 17.224
WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 10/02/2017 IE00BZ56RD98 16000 USD 283,580.97 17.7238
WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 10/02/2017 IE00BZ56RG20 195000 USD 3,454,359.95 17.7147
WisdomTree US Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 10/02/2017 IE00BQZJBT94 910000 USD 17,793,622.43 19.5534
