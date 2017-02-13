Digestive Enzyme Supplements Market Size Worth $1.6 Billion By 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, February 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global digestive enzyme supplements marketis expected to reach USD 1.6 billion by 2025, according to a new report published by Grand View Research, Inc. Growing consumer awareness regarding the severity of digestive disorders coupled with the need for good health is expected to stimulate industry growth over the forecast period. The increasing incidence of gastrointestinal tract diseases, such as irritable bowel syndrome, constipation, inflammatory bowel disease, and gastroesophageal reflux disease, has raised concerns towards stomach health, which in turn is anticipated to fuel product growth.

Digestive enzyme supplements have to comply with various regulatory bodies including the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Dietary Supplement Health and Education Act of 1994, and Natural Health Products Regulations for manufacturing and use. Increasing number of gymnasiums and fitness centers in emerging markets including China and India on account of rising awareness towards muscle improvement and reducing fat content among individuals will propel product demand.

Plant-based enzymes accounted for 41.3% of the overall revenue in 2015 and are expected to foresee considerable growth as these products aid in reducing acid indigestion, heartburn, reflux, and other digestive disturbances. Furthermore, the usability of these products across a wide range of pH levels is likely to expand their application.

Europe is expected to observe substantial revenue rise at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2016 to 2025. Easy availability of the product owing to the presence of a large number of supermarket chains along with increasing awareness regarding gastrointestinal problems is expected to fuel market size over the next nine years.

Central and South America is expected to foresee substantial growth owing to increasing prevalence of digestive disorders in the region. Increasing consumer awareness regarding the harm caused by the digestive system due to the lack of supplements and nutrients in the human body is anticipated to fuel expansion. The industry is highly competitive owing to the presence of various large and small scale manufacturers. Key players including Klaire Labs, National Enzyme Company, ProteoZymes, Metagenics, and Douglas Labs are focusing on increasing their industry share along with profitability through product innovation and empowering their R&D activities. Companies are increasing expenditure for the establishment of strategic partnerships with retail chain companies. In November 2015, Vox Nutrition launched a new private label digestive enzyme supplement, Digestion Enzyme Pro Blend. The product aims to enhance nutrition absorption, assist the body in breaking down difficult proteins, supports healthy digestion, and helps in relieving reactions of common food intolerances.

Grand View Research has segmented the global digestive enzyme supplements market on the basis of origin, application, and region:

Origin Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) Animal Plant Microbial Others

Application Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) Additional supplements Medical & infant nutrition Sports nutrition

Regional Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Europe Germany France UK Asia Pacific China Japan Central & South America Brazil MEA South Africa



