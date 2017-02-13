

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Croatia's retail sales increased at the end of the year, following a decrease in the previous month, figures from the Croatian Bureau of Statistics showed Monday.



Retail sales volume rose a seasonally and working-day-adjusted 1.7 percent month-over-month in December, reversing a 0.4 percent drop in November, which was revised from a 1.6 percent decline reported earlier.



Retail sales value grew 2.2 percent annually in December, after remaining flat in the prior month.



On a yearly basis, retail sales growth accelerated to 5.8 percent in December from 2.7 percent a month ago. Retail sales value also climbed at a faster pace of 6.1 percent, following a 2.6 percent gain in November.



For the whole year 2016, total retail trade volume advanced 4.0 percent as compared to 2015.



