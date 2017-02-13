As from February 15, 2017, subscription rights issued by Dome Energy AB will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until February 28, 2017.



Instrument: Subscription rights ------------------------------------- Short name: DOME TR ------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 ------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0009581218 ------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 132848 ------------------------------------- Market Segment: First North STO ------------------------------------- Tick size Table: Other Equities ------------------------------------- Mic Code: FNSE -------------------------------------



As from February 15, 2017, paid subscription shares issued by Dome Energy AB will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until further notice.



Instrument: Paid subscription shares ------------------------------------------ Short name: DOME BTA ------------------------------------------ Round lot: 1 ------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0009581226 ------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 132849 ------------------------------------------ Market Segment: First North STO ------------------------------------------ Tick size Table: Other Equities ------------------------------------------ Mic Code: FNSE ------------------------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Mangold Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Mangold Fondkommission AB on 08-5030 1550.