UN Confirms Its Participation in EXPO 2017

The UN has signed an agreement on its participation in the International Specialized Exhibition EXPO 2017 "Future Energy", which will be held in Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan.

The document was signed by AkhmetzhanYessimov,Chairman of the Board of National Company Astana EXPO-2017 andCihanSultanoglu, the UN Commissioner-General,Director of the Regional Bureau for Europe andthe Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).

CihanSultanoglu acknowledged Kazakhstan's leadership in promoting the Sustainable Development Goals.

"We support the President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev's initiative of opening the Center for Green Technologies and we are ready to encourage this project," said Ms. Sultanoglu in a meeting in Astana. She pointed out that the exhibition would be a great opportunity for Kazakhstan to raise the subject of renewable energy on an international scale.

Mr. Yessimov in turn noted that 103 countries and 18 international organizations had already confirmed their participation in EXPO 2017. He expressed confidence that the UN structures would demonstrate the Organization's best projects and achievements in the field of green energy at the exhibition.

"The UN is one of the key and most authoritative international organizations. We believe that its participation in EXPO 2017 will have a significant impact on the promotion and implementation of the global goals in the area of green energy," he said.

Ms.Sultanogluis coordinating the entire UN system's participation in the exhibition.

About Astana EXPO 2017

The International Specialized Exhibition Astana EXPO 2017 'Future Energy' will take place between June, 10 and September, 10 2017 in Astana. The exhibition will last 93 days and will become one of the most spectacular cultural venues in 2017. The visitors will be able to attend over 3 thousand themed and entertainment events. To date, 103 countries and 18 international organizations have confirmed their participation.

As part of Astana EXPO 2017, global policy documents will be drafted in order to promote an energy-efficient lifestyle and wide use of renewable energy sources.

