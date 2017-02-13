WARREN, NJ -- (Marketwired) -- 02/13/17 -- Prevalent, Inc., the leader in Third-Party Risk Management and Vendor Threat Intelligence, today announced it has received the Cybersecurity Excellence Award as the Fastest Growing Cybersecurity Company in the 50 to 100 employee category.

Prevalent is tackling one of the most potentially damaging root causes of cyber security threats: third-party vulnerabilities. It is the only company that offers a complete, purpose built, integrated suite of solutions for third party risk management, from automated assessment software to continuous threat monitoring, and leading edge vendor evidence sharing networks. The company launched its first 3rd party risk management product in 2012, and recently closed a $60MM Series C round of funding with Insight Venture Partners.

"Our formula for success has been simple: we help our customers mitigate the growing risk to the sensitive data they're responsible for when it's in the custody of their vendors, and we help them do it with significant improvements in efficiency," offered Jonathan Dambrot, Prevalent CEO. "We can do that better than other offerings because of our exclusive focus on third party risk management, our comprehensive offering, and our deep experience base in this area."

"We congratulate Prevalent for this recognition as the fastest-growth entrant in its category for the 2017 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards, which reflects the market's compelling need for third-party risk management," said Holger Schulze, founder of the 300,000-member Information Security Community on LinkedIn. "With over 450 entries, the awards are highly competitive and all winners reflect the very best in innovation and excellence in tackling the urgent cybersecurity challenges that today's enterprises face."

"Our growth is the product of an exploding awareness of the risks third parties pose to every organization's sensitive data in the cybersecurity community, and our commitment to a focus on addressing this challenge across all aspects of 3rd party risk management," added Norman Menz, Prevalent co-founder and Chief Technology Officer. "We are pleased to receive this recognition, and look forward to continuing to be the drivers of the vision and product innovation in this field through 2017 and beyond."

The 2017 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards honor individuals and companies that demonstrate excellence, innovation, and leadership in information security. The Cybersecurity Excellence Awards are produced in cooperation with the Information Security Community on LinkedIn, tapping into the experience of over 300,000+ cybersecurity professionals to recognize the world's best cybersecurity products, individuals and organizations.

About Prevalent

Prevalent is the leader in third-party risk management and cyber threat intelligence, helping global organizations manage and monitor the security threats and risks associated with third and fourth-party vendors. With the release of Prevalent Synapse™, organizations now have a purpose-built, unified platform that reduces both risk and cost in a shared assessment model, leveraging standardized content, automation, and threat intelligence.

For more information regarding Prevalent, please visit www.prevalent.net, email info@prevalent.net or call 877-PREVALENT.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

Contact

Dan Chmielewski

Madison Alexander PR, Inc.

714-832-8716

Email Contact



