With the new app now available in the Apple App Store, the product and business development initiatives being prioritized for the Peeks service include: strategic media partnerships that will expand the content catalogue; user growth strategies with a focus on celebrity influencers; and product advancements, such as the Offer Box (see press release dated November 23, 2016), to continue to improve the user experience and add additional revenue streams.

