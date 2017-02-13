PowerObjects, an HCL Company Announces Housing Technology Conference and Executive Forum 2017 Sponsorship

PowerObjects will be exhibiting and presenting their custom Dynamics 365 solution for the housing sector.

LONDON, Feb. 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --PowerObjects, an HCL Company, are proud to announce that they will be sponsoring and exhibiting at the 2017 Housing Technology Conference and Executive Forum. A recognised Microsoft partner, PowerObjects have been recognised multiple times for providing outstanding service and leadership in the realm of CRM for Microsoft Dynamics 365.

"PowerObjects are thrilled to be participating in this event for the first year," says Biplab Mandal, Associate Vice President of PowerObjects. "This conference will give us the chance to introduce our custom housing solution and let us showcase the plethora of functionally that Microsoft's Dynamics 365 platform offers for business transformation."

PowerObjects' custom housing solution harnesses the power of the Microsoft Cloud to drive change in their business by reducing costs, improving the customer experience, managing growth and ultimately helping housing organisations look to the future with an integrated Microsoft platform for both the back and front office.

"Our Dynamics 365 custom housing solution, which we've built from Microsoft's suite of products, offers housing organisations an innovative and effective way to manage the entire customer experience of their tenants," says Mandal. "From the front to the back office, our solution ultimately helps those groups strengthen the relationships."

PowerObjects are leaders in delivering Microsoft Dynamics 365 solutions through unparalleled offerings of service, support, education and add-ons. Winner of the 2015 Microsoft Dynamics CRM Cloud Partner of the Year, PowerObjects' team of award-winning CRM experts help organisations increase productivity, streamline business processes and build better relationships.

You can learn more about PowerObjects by watching this video and view the website here.

About PowerObjects, an HCL Company

PowerObjects, an HCL Company, provides CRM service, support, education and add-ons for Microsoft Dynamics 365. Winner of the 2015 Microsoft Dynamics CRM Cloud Partner of the Year, PowerObjects has built an unmatched team of Dynamics 365 experts that help organisations increase productivity, streamline business processes and build better relationships.

Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/467009/Power_Objects_Logo.jpg