Pharmaceutical Grade Silica Gel Market Worth $71.05 Million by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, February 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global pharmaceutical grade silica gel marketis projected to reach a market size of USD 71.05 million by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The pharmaceutical grade silica gel market is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for excipients.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20150105/723757 )



Pharmaceutical grade silica gel is used in a various applications including desiccant, drug carrier, adsorbent, glidant, and other excipients. Excipients can be used in numerous forms in food, cosmetics, and medicine industries. They act as colorants, lubricants & glidants, binders, disintegrants, flavoring agents, capsules, solvents, coatings, preservatives, fillers & diluents, suspension and viscosity agents. Excipients are also manufactured for their consumption in the cosmetics & personal care and food industry, along with pharmaceutical industry.

Growing pharmaceutical industry has propelled the growth of drug production, which in turn, has increased the excipient consumption over the past few years. This is expected to be a major factor fueling the demand for pharmaceutical grade silica gel. Desiccantdominated the market for pharmaceutical grade silica gel globally. The other key applications include drug carrier, adsorbent, and glidants.

Browse full research report with TOC on "Pharmaceutical Grade Silica Gel Market Analysis, By Application (Desiccant, Drug Carrier [Scarcely Soluble Drugs, Liquid Drugs], Adsorbent, Glidant), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America), And Segment Forecasts, 2013 - 2025" at: http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/pharmaceutical-grade-silica-gel-market

Further key findings from the report suggest:

Globally, adsorbent and glidant application segments are projected to witness significant volume growth over the forecast period, growing at CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to rapid growth from the overall pharmaceutical industry.

Asia Pacific dominated the global pharmaceutical grade silica gel market in 2015 with an estimated revenue of around USD 17.10 million and is projected to grow significantly over the coming years owing to the increasing investments from the pharma sector. Emerging economies such as China and India are the key growth drivers in the region. Drug carriers widely used in the drug delivery process owing to its special features such as effective drug administration, selectivity and safety.

dominated the global pharmaceutical grade silica gel market in 2015 with an estimated revenue of around and is projected to grow significantly over the coming years owing to the increasing investments from the pharma sector. Emerging economies such as and are the key growth drivers in the region. Drug carriers widely used in the drug delivery process owing to its special features such as effective drug administration, selectivity and safety. Key participants in the pharmaceutical grade silica gel market include Clariant AG, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Evonik Industries, Solvay SA, and W.R. Grace and Company, Dow Chemical Company and J.M. Huber Corporation among others. In recent years, new product developments have been the major growth strategy adopted by key market players for strengthening their market positions.

Browse related reports by Grand View Research:

Prescription/Rx Sunglass Market - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/prescription-rx-sunglass-market

Carbon Fiber Market - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/carbon-fiber-market-analysis

Ceramic Filters Market - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/ceramic-filters-market

Canvas Products Market - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/canvas-products-market

Grand View Research has segmented the global pharmaceutical grade silica gel market on the basis of application and region:

Application Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2013 - 2025) Desiccant Scarcely soluble drugs Liquid drugs Drug carrier Adsorbent Glidant Other excipients

Regional Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2013 - 2025) North America U.S. Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan Central & South America Middle East & Africa



Read Our Blog: Pharmaceutical grade silica gel market: Increasing demand from pharmaceutical packaging sector is likely to boost the market growth

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, Inc. is a U.S. based market research and consulting company, registered in the State of California and headquartered in San Francisco. Thecompany provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. To help clients make informed business decisions, we offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a range of industries, from technology to chemicals, materials and healthcare.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com



Web: http://www.grandviewresearch.com