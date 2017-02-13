Trendlines Celebrates Ten Years 2007-2017

MISGAV, Israel, February 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The Trendlines Group Ltd. (Trendlines) (SGX: 42T, OTCQX: TRNLY) marks its 10th anniversary of activity in 2017, holds its 7th Annual Trendlines Company Showcase in Israel on 29 March, and looks forward to another decade of achievements.

10 Years by the Numbers

75 p ortfolio compan ies established

P ortfolio value reaches $84 m illion

6 e xits / 2 p ublic c ompanies

Over 15 a wards , including two Best Incubator awards

28 conferences & r oad s hows

Collaboration agreements with multinational corporations, including B. Braun and Bayer

"Showcasing" Our Network

In its 10th year of activity as the owner of award-winning medical and agtech technologies incubators, The Trendlines Group will hold its 7th Annual Trendlines Company Showcase on 29 March 2017, featuring nine of its portfolio companies presenting to investors, entrepreneurs, and industry leaders from Israel, Singapore, China, the United States, and more. Trendlines' 2016 event drew a record 450 participants. Uri Levine, Serial Entrepreneur and Co-Founder of Waze, will give the keynote address, "Passion for Entrepreneurship."

Trendlines by the Numbers: In 2010, Trendlines held its 1st Annual Trendlines Company Showcase in Israel, with 100 participants.

From Chicago to Shorashim

While Trendlines Chairmen and CEOs, Steve Rhodes and Todd Dollinger both grew up in Chicago, they met in Israel 26 years ago, at a place they and their families still call home, Moshav Shorashim in the Western Galilee. That's where the Trendlines story begins. Recognizing the need to assist Israeli companies in "going global," and drawing on decades of experience in finance (Steve) and business development (Todd), they founded Trendlines International as a business development firm focused on assisting and guiding innovation-based Israeli companies in the complex U.S. market. Todd and Steve were among the pioneers in Israel's high-tech start-up nationhood.

From the Hills of the Galilee to Shores of Singapore

Ten years ago, Steve and Todd established The Trendlines Group to acquire the incubators now known as Trendlines Medical and Trendlines Agtech, two incubators that operate under license from the Israeli Government. Trendlines completed its evolution from consulting to investing after the formation of The Trendlines Group and brought forward the vision of "creating and developing companies to improve the human condition." The Company's mission focuses its investments on early-stage medical device and agricultural technologies; Trendlines has succeeded in a manner that has earned it a reputation as an innovator and leader in its fields.

From 10 employees in 2007, The Trendlines Group now employs 40 people in Israel, Singapore, and China. In accordance with Trendlines' business model, the team provides its 46 portfolio companies with intensive hands-on support in finance, business development, technology development, marketing communications, and human resources - in every aspect necessary to the success of its companies.

Trendlines by the Numbers: From 100 m2 of office and laboratory space in Misgav, Israel to 2,620 m2 of office space in Misgav, Ramat Gan, and Singapore

As a natural extension of their leadership in early-stage investing, Todd and Steve took the Company public on the Singapore Exchange in November 2015, raising approximately SGD$38 million in IPO-related financings. In 2016, Trendlines established Trendlines Medical Singapore, leveraging partnerships with B. Braun, the Government of Singapore, and investment bank PrimePartners, to create and develop innovation-based medical device companies with a view toward global markets success.

Trendlines by the Numbers: Over 15 awards to Trendlines' incubators, portfolio companies and CEOs in Israel and abroad.

Putting Israeli Agtech on the Map

To support the Company's commitment to invest in agricultural technologies, in 2011, Trendlines Agtech became the first and only incubator in Israel to focus solely on this sector. At that time, agtech investments lagged behind other sectors (even in Israel, historically an agtech powerhouse); the global investment community has recently awoken to the immense opportunities in this critical market. Trendlines has been an important force in creating and nurturing a burgeoning agtech ecosystem for Israeli start-ups by bringing together vital elements necessary to support and build agtech investing: entrepreneurs, multinationals, and investors.

Trendlines co-initiated the first AgriVest event in 2012 when 100 attendees gathered to learn about the fledgling sector. By the 4th conference in 2016, AgriVest was recognized as the must-attend event for anyone who is anyone in the international agtech arena. The 2016 conference at the Weizmann Institute of Science attracted over 400 attendees from around the globe and, more importantly, Trendlines and AgriVest placed Israeli agtech firmly on the map of investors and industry players.

Expanding Business Diversity

Trendlines established its in-house 'innovation center,' Trendlines Labs, to invent products and technologies to resolve unmet medical and agricultural needs for Trendlines and its strategic partners. Trendlines Labs has established collaboration agreements with Israel's two largest hospitals as well as hospitals in the United States and Singapore. Trendlines Labs has executed partnering agreements with multinational companies in Europe, the U.S. and Asia.

The Company and its portfolio companies regularly appear in the international media. Steve, Todd, and members of Trendlines' senior management team speak at conferences around the world on innovation, entrepreneurship, and early-stage investing.

As Trendlines enters its second decade, it redoubles its commitment to 'improving the human condition' by inventing, investing in, and incubating evermore early-stage, breakthrough medical and agricultural technologies in Israel, Singapore, and beyond.

About The Trendlines Group

The Trendlines Group is an innovation commercialization company that invents, discovers, invests in, and incubates innovation-based medical and agricultural technologies to fulfill its mission to improve the human condition. As intensely hands-on investors, Trendlines is involved in all aspects of its portfolio companies from technology development to business building. The Trendlines Group is traded on the Singapore Exchange (SGX: 42T) and in the United States as an American Depositary Receipt (ADR) on the OTCQX® International (OTCQX: TRNLY).

