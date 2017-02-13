Original article: RenewEconomy.

The move, if upheld, is likely to send shockwaves through the industry, with thousands of Australian households, including prime minister Malcolm Turnbull, already installing lithium ion battery storage devices and millions more predicted to do so in coming years.

Standards Australia, a voluntary body that draws on expertise from the industries involved and key stakeholders, is expected to release the draft guidelines in the next week or so. But news of its proposals has already leaked, causing concern that the decision could bring the industry to a halt.

It is feared that the ruling, if upheld, could cause damage to the lithium ion storage market - expected to be worth billions of dollars and expected to play a critical role in the evolution of Australia's energy market.

Most of the 1.6 million Australian households with rooftop solar already installed say they intend to install battery storage.

It is believed Standard Australia will advise lithium ion battery storage should only be installed in free standing "kiosks" - or effectively a "bunker" as one source described it - which would likely add thousands of dollars to the cost of installation.

This will affect not just individual installations, including those looking to go off grid, but also "mass" deployment such as AGL Energy's "virtual power plant" in South Australia, which it plans to replicate "across the grid", as well as numerous trials being conducted by ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...