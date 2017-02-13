

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone growth is set to ease this year, but the slowdown would be less severe than earlier expected, despite a high degree of uncertainty clouding the outlook, the European Commission said Monday, while releasing its macroeconomic projections for the European Union.



Gross domestic production of the single currency region is expected to grow 1.6 percent this year after 1.7 percent growth in 2016, the European Commission said in its Winter 2017 Forecast. Growth for this year was earlier seen at 1.5 percent.



The euro area forecast for next year was raised to 1.8 percent from 1.7 percent. Growth is expected to be driven by domestic demand.



The growth projection for EU for this year was raised to 1.8 percent from 1.6 percent.



'Uncertainty is rising to an extraordinarily high level, driven by the uncertain outcome of the UK's 'Brexit' negotiations and by upcoming elections in a number of large Member States,' the commission said.



'The outcome of the US presidential election adds some upside risks related to fiscal stimulus, but has also raised the possibility of isolationist and protectionist policies that would hurt the global and European economy, should they be enacted.'



The inflation forecast for this year was raised to 1.7 percent from 1.4 percent. The projection for next year left unchanged at 1.4 percent.



'The depreciation of the euro against the dollar and rising global input price pressures are set to drive import prices further up in 2017, contributing to a rise in headline inflation this year,' the report said.



'The impact of positive base effects in energy inflation, however, is set to fade over the forecast horizon.'



The comission also expects a slight increase in wages this year and next, as well as the narrowing and closure of the output gap, to begin supporting a moderate and gradual pick up in underlying price pressures.



