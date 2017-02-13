DEKRA Receives Accreditation for GCC Mark

ARNHEM, Netherlands, February 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Scheme covers UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain, Yemen, and Qatar

Leading international expert organization DEKRA has officially been recognized as a notified body for Gulf Country type examination scheme by the GSO (GCC Standardization Organization) in the Middle East. Earlier, DEKRA was accredited by the GCC accreditation center as a product certification body for low voltage products according to BD-142004-01.

With the GCC Mark (sometimes referred to as G-Mark), DEKRA can help manufacturers and importers of a wide scope of household appliances and domestic components export their products to the Middle East by testing and certifying their products. Test reports for the scope of low voltage electrical appliances, covering national deviations and from other IECEE-CBTL's (Certification Body Testing Laboratories) than DEKRA, are accepted. Included in the scope are products such as freezers, electrical fans, dryers, washers, toasters, hair dryers, cookers, stoves, ovens, chargers, plugs, socket-outlets and air conditioners.

QR code

All Gulf-Type Examination certificates issued by DEKRA will have a corresponding QR code. When scanned, the codes will refer the user to the GSO certificate tracking list and provide them with all the necessary details and information. This is a novelty for this scheme and for the testing, inspection, and certification industry in the Middle East.

With the accreditation, DEKRA continues to work on expanding its service portfolio in this strategic area. "Consumer appliances are in high demand in the Middle East, because it is a growing, dynamic market. We can now help our customers even better to meet the increasing demand for safe products," says Bert Zoetbrood, globally responsible for the Product Testing & Certification division. "With our support, customers who want to export to the Middle East can now do so faster. In addition, we continue to focus on working more globally in a local environment."

Early 2016, DEKRA opened its office and the DEKRA Middle East Testing Laboratory in Dubai, UAE. The initial focus area for the laboratory is the type testing, inspection, and certification of electrical transmission and distribution equipment, such as switchgear and cables. Furthermore, the location serves as a front office for connecting Middle Eastern manufacturers, end-client, and stakeholders to the DEKRA service offerings in the automotive and industrial area. Recently, DEKRA Middle East Testing Laboratory was accredited according to ISO 17025 by the Dubai Accreditation Center (DAC).

Find DEKRA at Middle East Electricity 2017 in Dubai in Hall 6, stand E40 from February 14 through 16.

About DEKRA

DEKRA has been active in the field of safety for 90 years. Founded in 1925 in Berlin as Deutscher Kraftfahrzeug-Überwachungs-Verein e.V., it is today one of the world's leading expert organizations. DEKRA SE is a subsidiary of DEKRA e.V. and manages the Group's operating business. In 2016, DEKRA generated sales totalling approximately 2.9 billion Euros. The company currently employs more than 38,000 people in more than 50 countries on all five continents. With qualified and independent expert services, they work for safety on the road, at work and at home. These services range from vehicle inspection and expert appraisals to claims services, industrial and building inspections, safety consultancy, testing and certification of products and systems, as well as training courses and temporary work. The vision for the company's 100th birthday in 2025 is that DEKRA will be the global partner for a safe world.