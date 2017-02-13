Insecticides Market Worth 20.82 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, February 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The report"Insecticides Marketby Type (Pyrethroids, Organophosphorus, Carbamates, Organochlorine, Botanicals), Crop Type (Cereals & Grains, Fruits & Vegetables, Oilseeds & Pulses), Mode of Application, Form, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022", published by Markets and Markets, the global market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.27% from 2016 and reach USD 20.82 Billion by 2022.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )



Browse66 market data Tables and55 Figures spread through 150 Pages and in-depth TOC on"Insecticides Market"

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/insecticide-market-142427569.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report.

The market is driven by factors such as the fall in per capita arable land, tolerance to biotic stresses such as insects, and the growing agricultural sector. Moreover, population growth exceeds global food production, owing to which the use of best grades of insecticides for agriculture will benefit growers and the economically backward population in developing countries. As a result, many multinational players have entered into the production of various products of insecticides that protects the crop loss and provides nutritional ingredients.

Make an Inquiry: http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_Buying.asp?id=142427569

Organophosphorus segment dominated the Insecticides Market

Organophosphorus has highly toxic compounds that affect the stomach and respiratory system of the pest, resulting in its higher usage in the overall Insecticides Market. This type of insecticide is the most widely used as it is cheaper than other alternatives. The U.S. and U.K. contribute to a larger share for these insecticides, globally.

Download PDF Brochure: http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=142427569

Baits is projected to be the fastest growing segment in the Insecticides Market, by form

Bait are ready-to-use active ingredients mixed with food or other substances. With their ready-to-use properties, baits are projected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The increasing crop losses due to insect attacks, advancement in farming practices & techniques, and fall in the per capita arable land are the major drivers of the Insecticides Market.

Continuous growth in agricultural productivity and support from governments as well as national and international associations key to success in the Asia-Pacific region

High growth was observed in the Asia-Pacific region for the Insecticides Market over the past few years. The main reasons for this growth are the increasing demand for crops and rising cultivation in the countries of Asia-Pacific and continuous technological advancements. China and Australia constituted the largest country-level markets in the Asia-Pacific region in 2015.

The Insecticides Market report includes a study of marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolio of leading companies. These companies include BASF SE (Germany), Bayer CropScience Ag (Germany), Dow AgroSciences (The Dow Chemical Company) (U.S.), ChemChina (Syngenta AG) (China), E.I du Pont de Nemours and Company (U.S.); these are well-established and financially stable players that have been operating in the industry for several years. Other players include Sumitomo Chemical Company Ltd. (Japan), FMC Corporation (U.S), ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Ltd. (Israel), Nufarm Limited (Australia), and United Phosphorus Limited (India).

Browse related reports:

Crop Protection Chemicals Market by Type (Herbicide, Insecticide and Fungicide), Origin (Synthetic and bio-pesticides), Crop Type (Cereals & Oilseeds, Fruits & Vegetables), Mode of Application, Form and by Region - Global Forecast to 2021

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/crop-protection-380.html

Agricultural Adjuvants Market by Type (Activator & Utility), Application (Herbicides, Fungicides, and Insecticides), Crop-Type (Cereals & Oilseeds and Fruits & Vegetables), & by Region - Global Trends & Forecast to 2021

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/adjuvant-market-%201240.html

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets is the largest market research firm worldwide in terms of annually published premium market research reports. Serving 1700 global fortune enterprises with more than 1200 premium studies in a year, M&M is catering to a multitude of clients across 8 different industrial verticals. We specialize in consulting assignments and business research across high growth markets, cutting edge technologies and newer applications. Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors.

M&M's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets. The new included chapters on Methodology and Benchmarking presented with high quality analytical infographics in our reports gives complete visibility of how the numbers have been arrived and defend the accuracy of the numbers.

We at MarketsandMarkets are inspired to help our clients grow by providing apt business insight with our huge market intelligence repository.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan

MarketsandMarkets

701 Pike Street,

Suite 2175, Seattle,

WA 98101, United States

Tel: 1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Visit MarketsandMarkets Blog @ http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com/market-reports/agriculture-industry

Connect with us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets