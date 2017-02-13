sprite-preloader
Montag, 13.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 552 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

1,024 Euro		-0,015
-1,44 %
WKN: A1JQUB ISIN: CA64045C1068 Ticker-Symbol: N0T 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NEMASKA LITHIUM INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NEMASKA LITHIUM INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,011
1,062
13:26
1,015
1,055
13:25
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
JOHNSON MATTHEY PLC
JOHNSON MATTHEY PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
JOHNSON MATTHEY PLC36,603-0,92 %
NEMASKA LITHIUM INC1,024-1,44 %