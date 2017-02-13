Leading equity crowdfunding platform teams up with Adi Dassler International Family Office (ADIFO) backed sports accelerator

After a successful Super Bowl Week, which showcased some of the latest Sports Technology, OurCrowd, a global leader in equity crowdfunding is partnering with the Adi Dassler International Family Office (ADIFO) backed sports accelerator leAD, to discover high potential innovation in sports-related products and services on a worldwide scale.

To celebrate, a special launch event will be held at Jem's Beer Factory in Petach Tikvah on February 14, 2017, with VIP guests: Horst Bente, CEO at Adi Dassler International Family Office (ADIFO); Deborah Weinswig, Managing Director of Fung Global Retail Technology; and Aviv Shapira, Senior Director of Operations and Production, Intel Sports Group at Intel Corporation. They are all in Israel to attend the 2017 OurCrowd Global Investor Summit, the largest tech investor conference in the Middle East.

"We're delighted to be launching a partnership with leAD, a leading SportsTech accelerator with extensive ties to the global sports industry," said OurCrowd Founder and CEO Jon Medved. "Coming on the heels of Intel's 2016 acquisition of OurCrowd SportsTech portfolio company Replay-Technologies,this partnership positions OurCrowd to be at the forefront of the bourgeoning sports-tech scene, while gaining access to the best startups that the industry has to offer."

During the launch and at the Summit, industry professionals will explain why over $1B was invested in SportsTech last year, and how some of the largest corporations in the world are starting to tailor their technology and investment strategies to capitalize on this emerging market. New technologies in virtual reality, wearables for training and recovery, video analytics, Big Data and eSports make this an exciting investment space.

"We're thrilled to join with OurCrowd in identifying the next generation of sports innovation companies," said Horst Bente, CEO at Adi Dassler International Family Office (ADIFO), "OurCrowd's network and impressive track record in finding and nurturing successful startups make it a natural partner for leAD

Early-stage Israeli startups are invited to apply to participate in the accelerator program. Backed by the Adi Dassler International Family Office (ADIFO) and its CEO Horst Bente, the grandson of Adidas founder Adi Dassler, the first class of the leAD Sports Accelerator will take place in 2017 in Berlin, Germany.

The application window is now open. To apply for the program please visit:

http://www.leadsportsaccelerator.com

About leAD

Adi Dassler's oldest daughter and her three sons have recently initiated a commitment to leverage Adi Dassler's legacy to create a new platform for sports technology entrepreneurship and innovation. Its founders' legacy in sports and extensive network in the global sports industry bring together some of the most sought-after experts in the field to fund and nurture remarkable sports startups. This next-generation accelerator model with tightly aligned support for entrepreneurs and a linked fund that will capture value from the accelerator's leading companies will create an unprecedented ecosystem for sports innovation value-creation.

leAD Sports Accelerator: www.leadsportsaccelerator.com

About OurCrowd

OurCrowd is the leading global equity crowdfunding platform for accredited investors. Managed by a team of seasoned investment professionals and led by serial entrepreneur Jon Medved, OurCrowd vets and selects opportunities, invests its own capital, and brings companies to its accredited membership of global investors. OurCrowd provides post-investment support to its portfolio companies, assigns industry experts as mentors, and takes board seats. The OurCrowd community of almost 16,500 investors from over 110 countries has invested over $330M into 110 portfolio companies and funds. OurCrowd already has thirteen exits to date, two IPO's and eleven acquisitions. To join OurCrowd as an accredited investor visit http://www.ourcrowd.com and click "Join".

About the 2017 OurCrowd Global Investor Summit

The OurCrowd Global Investor Summit is the largest equity crowdfunding event in the world, and the biggest investor event in the Startup Nation. Now in its third year, the Summit has hosted thousands of investors, venture and corporate partners, entrepreneurs, global delegations, industry leaders and members of the press. Attendees hailing from more than 80 countries gather in Jerusalem, the capital of the Startup Nation, to celebrate the global community's collective drive for innovation. Each year, attendees come from all over the world to hear from expert industry speakers and participate in interactive programming featuring cutting-edge technologies and the future of crowd investing. They also have the opportunity to support portfolio companies through significant fundraising and making strategic business connections to help grow their businesses. To attend 2017 OurCrowd Global Investor Summit visit summit.ourcrowd.com

