------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Series RIKV 17 0815 Settlement Date 02/15/2017 Total Amount Allocated (MM) 2,030 All Bids Awarded At (Price / Simple interest) 99.660 0.679 Total Number of Bids Received 5 Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 2,230 Total Number of Successful Bids 3 Number of Bids Allocated in Full 3 Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated 99.660 0.679 Highest Price / Lowest Simple Interest Allocated 99.680 0.639 Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated in Full 99.660 0.679 Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Simple Interest) 99.670 0.659 Best Bid (Price / Simple Interest) 99.680 0.639 Worst Bid (Price / Simple Interest) 97.400 5.309 Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Simple Interest) 99.471 1.058 Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 % Bid to Cover Ratio 1.10 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------