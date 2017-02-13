sprite-preloader
13.02.2017 | 12:49
Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Limited - Issue of Equity

PR Newswire
London, February 13

Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Limited

HEADLINE: Issue of Equity

The Board of Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Limited (the 'Company') announces that it has agreed today to issue and allot 150,000 of the Company's ordinary shares at a price of 77.4p per share. This allotment is to satisfy secondary market demand and is made under the Company's block listing facility and the annual authority granted by the Company's shareholders for such allotments. The new shares rank pari passu with the existing shares in issue.

Following this issue the total number of ordinary shares in issue is 139,390,147 which should be used as the denominator for calculating interests in the Company.

Issued on behalf of
Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Limited

Contact:

R&H Fund Services (Jersey) Limited
Company Secretary
Telephone: 01534 825323

13 February 2017


