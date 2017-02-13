Crawford & Company: Crawford & Company® Announces Earnings Conference Call

Crawford & Company® Announces Earnings Conference Call

ATLANTA (Feb. 13, 2017) - Crawford & Company® ( (http://www.crawfordandcompany.com/)www.crawfordandcompany.com (http://www.crawfordandcompany.com/)) (http://www.crawfordandcompany.com/) (NYSE: CRDA and CRDB), the world's largest independent provider of claims management solutions to insurance companies and self-insured entities, will issue its earnings release on Monday, Feb. 27, 2017, at 6:45 a.m. Eastern time.

The quarterly conference call, to discuss Crawford®'s quarterly earnings and other developments, will be held on Monday, Feb. 27, 2017, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time. The call can be accessed by dialing 1-800-374-2518, Conference ID: 6371106.

The financial and statistical information for the earnings call will be placed on Crawford & Company's website at www.crawfordandcompany.com/quarterlyreleases (http://www.crawfordandcompany.com/quarterlyreleases). (http://www.crawfordandcompany.com/quarterlyreleases)

This call is being webcast by Thomson/CCBN and can be accessed on the Crawford & Company website at http://www.crawfordandcompany.com/about (http://www.crawfordandcompany.com/about-us/investor-relations/quarterly-earnings)- (http://www.crawfordandcompany.com/about-us/investor-relations/quarterly-earnings)us/investor (http://www.crawfordandcompany.com/about-us/investor-relations/quarterly-earnings)- (http://www.crawfordandcompany.com/about-us/investor-relations/quarterly-earnings)relations/quarterly (http://www.crawfordandcompany.com/about-us/investor-relations/quarterly-earnings)- (http://www.crawfordandcompany.com/about-us/investor-relations/quarterly-earnings)earnings (http://www.crawfordandcompany.com/about-us/investor-relations/quarterly-earnings). (http://www.crawfordandcompany.com/about-us/investor-relations/quarterly-earnings)

The webcast is also being distributed through the Thomson StreetEvents Network. Institutional investors can access the call via Thomson StreetEvents (http://www.streetevents.com (http://www.streetevents.com/)) (http://www.streetevents.com/), a password-protected event management site.

About Crawford®

Based in Atlanta, Crawford & Company (NYSE: CRDA and CRDB) is the world's largest publicly listed independent provider of claims management solutions to insurance companies and self insured entities with an expansive global network serving clients in more than 70 countries. The Crawford Solution® offers comprehensive, integrated claims services, business process outsourcing and consulting services for major product lines including property and casualty claims management, workers compensation claims and medical management, and legal settlement administration. More information is available at www.crawfordandcompany.com (http://www.crawfordandcompany.com).

# # #





press-release-crawco-us-4q2016-earnings-conf-call-2-13-17 (http://hugin.info/155880/R/2077838/781728.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Crawford & Company via Globenewswire

