BLACKROCK INVESTMENT TRUSTS - Net Asset Value(s)

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK COMMODITIES INCOME INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

54930040ALEAVPMMDC31

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Commodities Income Investment Trust plc at close of business on 10 February 2017 were:

87.76p Capital only

88.81p Including current year income

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the issue of a further 500,000 shares on 12 December 2016, the Company now has 118,768,000 ordinary shares in issue, and the unaudited NAV above has been calculated on this basis.

4. For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).





NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK GREATER EUROPE INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc at close of business on 10 February 2017 were:

298.12p Capital only (undiluted)

298.12p Capital only (Diluted for treasury shares)

298.90p Including current year income (undiluted)

298.90p Including current year income (Diluted for treasury shares)

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the buyback of 75,000 ordinary shares on 23 January 2017, the Company now has 95,295,953 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding 15,032,985 Ordinary Shares which are held in Treasury).

4. For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).





NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC

5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc at close of business on 10 February 2017 were:

451.47p Capital only

458.00p Including current year income

451.47p Capital only (adjusted for treasury shares)

458.00p Including current year income (adjusted for treasury shares)

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. The Company's issued share capital comprises 73,130,326 Ordinary Shares and 7,400,000 Treasury Shares.

3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.





NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK EMERGING EUROPE PLC

549300OGTQA24Y3KMI14

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Emerging Europe plc at close of business on 10 February 2017 were:

431.64c per share (US cents) - Capital only

345.83p per share (pence sterling) - Capital only

439.02c per share (US cents) - Including current year income

351.74p per share (pence sterling) - Including current year income

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value.

3. Following the buyback for cancellation of 11,800 ordinary shares on 10 February 2017, the Company's share capital consists of 35,916,028 Ordinary shares (excluding 5,400,000 ordinary shares held in treasury) carrying one vote each.







NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC

549300WWOCXSC241W468

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock North American Income Trust plc at close of business on 10 February 2017 were:

168.65p Capital only

170.43p Including current year income

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the buyback of 600,000 ordinary shares on 21 July 2016, the Company has 68,949,044 ordinary shares in issue, excluding 31,412,261 which are held in treasury.





NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc at close of business on 10 February 2017 were:

627.79c per share (US cents) - Capital only

639.65c per share (US cents) - Including current year income

502.99p per share (pence sterling) Capital only

512.49p per share (pence sterling) - Including current year income

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. The Company has 39,369,620 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 2,071,662 ordinary shares which are held in treasury).

4. For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).





NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

5493003YBY59H9EJLJ16

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc at close of business on 10 February 2017 were:

195.54p Capital only (undiluted)

199.97p Including current year income (undiluted)

Notes:

1. Following the buyback of 255,000 ordinary shares on 27 October 2016, the Company has 25,354,268 ordinary shares in issue excluding 7,579,664 shares in treasury.

2. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.





NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC

549300MS535KC2WH4082

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc at close of business on 10 February 2017 were:

1228.61p Capital only and including debt at par value

1219.36p Capital only and including debt at fair value

1242.88p Including current year income and debt at par value

1233.62p Including current year income and debt at fair value

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. The total number of ordinary shares in issue excluding treasury shares is 47,879,792. The total amount of ordinary shares

held in treasury is 2,113,731.

3. For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).





NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

5493003K5E043LHLO706

The unaudited net asset values for the ordinary shares of BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc at close of business on 10 February 2017 were:

173.21c Capital only USD (cents)

138.77p Capital only Sterling (pence)

174.02c Including current year income USD (cents) XD

139.42p Including current year income Sterling (pence) XD

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. The unaudited NAV above has been calculated on the basis of 164,333,108 Ordinary Shares in issue.