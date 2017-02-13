XP POWER LTD - Reporting Calendar

13 February 2017

XP Power Limited

("XP Power" or "the Group")

2017 Financial Calendar

XP Power, one of the world's leading developers and manufacturers of critical power control solutons for the electronics industry, is pleased to confirm the following dates in its 2016/17 Financial Calendar:

Date Event 8 March 2017 Results for the 12 months to 31 December 2016 11 April 2017

Q1 Trading Update (trading for the three months to 31 March 2017) 19 April 2017 Annual General Meeting* 31 July 2017 Interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2017 9 October 2017

Q3 Trading Update (trading for the nine months ended 30 September 2017)

* In line with XP's normal practice no trading update will be issued at the AGM

Note to editors

XP designs and manufactures power controllers, the essential sub-assembly in every piece of electrical equipment that converts the power from the electricity grid into the right form for the equipment to function.

XP typically designs in power control solutions into the end products of major blue chip OEMs, with a focus on the industrial (circa 45% of sales), healthcare (circa 30% sales) and technology (circa 25% of sales) sectors. Once designed into a program, XP has a revenue annuity over the life cycle of the customer's product which is typically 5 to 7 years depending on the industry sector.

XP has invested in research and development and its own manufacturing facilities in China, North America and Vietnam, to develop a range of up to date products based on its own intellectual property that provide its customers with significantly improved functionality and efficiency.

Headquartered in Singapore and listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange since 2000, XP serves a global blue chip customer base from 29 locations in Asia, Europe and North America.